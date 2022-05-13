Highlighting Packers’ 5 primetime games on 2022 schedule

The Green Bay Packers will once again play the maximum of five primetime games during the 2022 regular season. The official schedule arrived Thursday night, revealing which games the Packers will play under the brightest of lights this season.

The Packers have been dazzling in primetime over the last two seasons, winning all 10 regular season games. Matt LaFleur’s team was 5-0 in 2020 and 5-0 again in 2021, with six total wins of at least 10 points.

Here’s a quick look at the Packers’ primetime games in 2022:

Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears on "Sunday Night Football"

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:20 p.m CT

Location: Lambeau Field

Network: NBC

The Packers and Bears have played in primetime each of the last 17 seasons, including 11 of the last 12 seasons at Lambeau Field. The Packers have won 12 of the last 14 games against the Bears in Green Bay, including six straight since 2016.

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football"

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:20 p.m CT

Location: Highmark Stadium

Network: NBC

The Packers’ second matchup against Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Green Bay picked him off twice and shut out the Bills at Lambeau Field when Allen was a rookie starter in 2018. This could be a potential Super Bowl preview.

Week 11: vs. Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football"

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Thursday, Nov. 11

Time: 7:15 p.m CT

Location: Lambeau Field

Network: Amazon Prime

The only Thursday night game on the slate is a battle between last season’s No. 1 seeds in each conference. The Packers blew out the Titans in the snow at Lambeau Field during a primetime game in 2020. Green Bay has won two straight Thursday night games (at Arizona in 2021, at San Francisco in 2020).

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football"

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Time: 7:20 p.m CT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Network: NBC

Story continues

The Packers beat the Eagles in their last meeting in 2020 and in their last meeting in Philadelphia during the 2016 season. The last primetime game between the two NFC teams was an Eagles win at Lambeau Field in 2019.

Week 15: vs. Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football"

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Date: Monday, Dec. 19

Time: 7:20 p.m CT

Location: Lambeau Field

Network: ESPN/ABC

The Packers host the Super Bowl champions on Monday night, marking the first time since 2001 (Ravens) that Green Bay has played the defending champions at Lambeau Field. The Packers have won four straight games at home over the Rams. This will be the 30th straight season for the Packers on “Monday Night Football.”

1

1

1

1