Highlighting Oregon’s biggest remaining position needs heading into 2023 spring football

The transfer portal is closed. The next recruiting signing day is over 11 months away. Players won’t start cracking pads on the field for another month, at least.

These next few weeks may be as close as we’ll get to a true offseason in college football for quite a while. It makes sense that we should take a second to sit back and assess where things are at, doesn’t it?

While the Oregon Ducks are busy with offseason workouts, getting into shape as they prepare to take the field in mid-March for spring football, we wanted to use this time to take stock of the current roster, and try to figure out where some holes may exist, and what Dan Lanning and his staff might try to do to fill them.

The transfer portal is quiet for the time being — players already in the portal can commit to new teams, but no new players can enter — while players around the nation prepare to try and cement a spot on the depth chart in March and April. After that, though, you can expect more players to enter the portal, and there will likely be some new additions in Eugene.

Where might we see those additions come on the field, though? Let’s take a look at the scholarship players on the roster, position by position, to try and highlight the biggest areas of need still remaining for the Ducks.

Quarterback

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Bo Nix

Ty Thompson

Austin Novosad

Need for Addition: None

Chance of Departures: Low

Analysis

With three scholarship QBs on the roster, and at least two or three walk-on passers — Jake Van Dyne, Marcus Sanders, Brock Thomas — the Ducks should be set in the QB room for the 2023 season. The only person I could see entering the transfer portal after spring football would be Ty Thompson, but it would make very little sense. If he were going to transfer, it would have happened in December. I think he is sticking around in Eugene for good with eyes on starting in 2024.

Running Back

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Bucky Irving

Noah Whittington

Jordan James

Dante Dowdell

Jayden Limar

Need for Addition: None

Chance of Departures: Low

Analysis

Talk about a stacked depth chart. With both Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington returning as the feature-backs, the Ducks’ run game should be in great shape. When you factor in Jordan James making a leap with a bigger role in year two, and the possibility that Dante Dowdell or Jayden Limar could serve in limited roles, then Oregon’s rushing attack might be among the best in the nation in 2023.

Tight End

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Terrance Ferguson

Patrick Herbert

Kenyon Sadiq

Need for Addition: Absolutely

Chance of Departures: Low

Analysis

This is, in my opinion, the No. 1 position where the Ducks need to make at least one addition in the coming months. I think it’s unlikely that we see another TE come to Eugene before spring football starts, but the Ducks would be taking a big risk by starting the season with just three scholarship tight ends on the roster. While production isn’t an issue — Ferguson is one of the leading pass-catchers; Herbert looks poised for a breakout; Sadiq is among the most tantalizing true freshmen on the roster — it would serve the roster well to get at least another depth piece or two, with an emphasis on blocking more than pass-catching.

Wide Receiver

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Toy Franklin

Kris Hutson

Josh Delgado

Kyler Kasper

Justius Lowe

Traeshon Holden

Keyonteze Johnson

Jurrion Dickey

Ashton Cozart

Need for Addition: If the Opportunity Arises

Chance of Departures: Moderate

Analysis

Oregon’s wide receiver room looks great from the outside, but there are a lot of unproven pieces on the roster. While you have Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson returning, we don’t know what we’re going to see from guys like Kyler Kasper, Justius Lowe, Traeshon Holden, and Keyonteze Johnson. There’s a good chance that 5-star Jurrion Dickey can have an impact as a true freshman, and the same goes for Ashton Cozart. However, there is also a chance that guys like Hutson and Josh Delgado end up entering the transfer portal after spring as well. If some talented WRs enter the portal after spring, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Ducks add another proven piece.

Offensive Line

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Steven Jones

Junior Angilau

Ajani Cornelius

Marcus Harper

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Faaope Laloulu

George Silva

Josh Conerly

Dave Iuli

Bryce Boulton

Iapani Laloulu

Lipe Moala

Kawika Rogers

Gernorris Wilson

Michael Wooten

Need for Addition: None

Chance of Departures: Low

Analysis

The Ducks will be replacing four starters from the 2022 season, but they have a lot of options to do so. While there are some unproven pieces on the roster, Oregon got a couple of nice transfers in Ajani Cornelius and Junior Anguilo, plus some depth pieces that could pay dividends from 2022. All of that under Adrian Klemm’s leadership should be more than adequate next season.

Defensive Line

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Popo Aumavae

Brandon Dorlus

Casey Rogers

Keyon Ware-Hudson

Maceal Afaese

Ben Roberts

Johnny Bowens

My’Keil Gardner

Terrance Green

Sir Mells

Tevita Pome’e

Need for Addition: None

Chance of Departures: Moderate

Analysis

With guys like Brandon Dorlus, Pop Aumavae, and Casey Rogers all returning for the 2023 season the Ducks are largely set on the defensive line when it comes to starters. Behind those veterans, Lanning stacked the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes with big-bodied, high-upside players as well who could end up making a difference as soon as this season. I could see a couple of players transferring out after spring ball, but I think for the most part, this position group is set and ready for a big year.

Edge Rusher

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Mase Funa

Jordan Burch

Treven Ma’ae

Jake Shipley

Anthony Jones

Emar’rion Winston

Matayo Uiagalelei

Jaeden Moore

Ashton Porter

Blake Purchase

Teitum Tuioti

A’mauri Washington

Need for Addition: If the Opportunity Arises

Chance of Departures: Low

Analysis

Much like the defensive line, I think that the edge rusher position is in really good shape right now, both with proven veterans and young depth pieces. You have Jordan Burch as the centerpiece, with Mase Funa and Treven Ma’ae acting as proven contributors. Behind them are guys like Anthony Jones, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Blake Purchase, all of whom could see some nice playing time in 2023. Should some talented edge rushers enter the portal this summer, Oregon might try to add another experienced player, but it’s not too high on the list of needs.

Linebacker

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Jeffrey Bassa

Keith Brown

Jestin Jacobs

Connor Soelle

Devon Jackson

Harrison Taggart

Jerry Mixon

Need for Addition: Yes

Chance of Departures: Low

Analysis

This is another position where I think the Ducks would do well to add another player or two in the next transfer portal window. With Noah Sewell headed to the NFL, and Justin Flowe transferring to Arizona, it leaves Oregon with just Jeffrey Bassa and Keith Brown as the proven returners. The Ducks should feel confident that Jestin Jacobs can be a nice contributor, but it’s yet to be see what he can do, along with guys like Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart. I wouldn’t at all be surprised to see another LB or two come to Eugene in May, even if it’s just for depth purposes.

Cornerback

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Khyree Jackson

Trikweze Bridges

Dontae Manning

Darren Barkins

Avante Dickerson

Jahlil Florence

Khamari Terrell

Daylen Austin

Rodrick Pleasant

Jalil Tucker

Solomon Davis

Cole Martin

Collin Gill

Need for Addition: Moderate

Chance of Departures: High

Analysis

Much like the wide receiver room, the cornerback position is loaded with unproven players in Eugene. You have guys like Khyree Jackson and Trikweze Bridges expected to take over as the starters, but there are also players like Dontae Manning and Jahlil Florence who could step into a nice role. Behind them, there are a ton of young and unproven guys who will be fighting for a spot on the depth chart. I would expect a couple of them, at the very least, to hit the portal after spring football concludes. As I said with the WR position, if some talented corners enter the portal in May, don’t count the Ducks out from trying to add another experiences, proven defender.

Safety

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Bryan Addison

Jamal Hill

Steve Stephens IV

Evan Williams

Tysheem Johnson

Daymon David

Trejon Williams

Tyler Turner

Kodi DeCambra

Need for Addition: None

Chance of Departures: Moderate

Analysis

The Ducks have already done a really nice job of adding some talented players at the position through the transfer portal, bringing both Evan Williams and Tysheem Johnson to Eugene. The two of them will likely be competing for a starting spot this spring, and they could be considered favorites to land at the top of the depth chart, considering their past stats. If that’s the case, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the other veterans on the depth chart choose to go elsewhere to close out their college careers.

Special Teams

Scholarship Players on the Roster



Camden Lewis

Andrew Boyle

Luke Dunne

Need for Addition: Probably

Chance of Departures: Low

Analysis

I won’t be surprised if the Ducks add another kicker or punter via the transfer portal this offseason. We saw as many as 4 kickers come into the program last season, many of whom were not on scholarship, while Oregon tried to figure out its special teams’ situation. That will likely continue going forward as well.

