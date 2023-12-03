Highlighting the most interesting bowl matchups of the 2023 season

Bowl season is upon us. In case you missed it, the Texas Longhorns are going to the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns rank No. 3 in the playoff poll. The team is set to take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies in a rematch of last season’s Alamo Bowl between the two teams. The Huskies won that game 27-20 despite Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ best performance of the 2022 season.

Geography favors Texas in the postseason moving forward. The Longhorns play the Huskies in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl for a shot at a national championship game in Houston. If Texas faithful show up as well as expected, the team will have a home crowd advantage for the remainder of the season.

Let’s look at some of the biggest matchups of this year’s bowl season.

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama

The Rose Bowl is in Alabama’s fight song, so the game obviously means plenty to the program. More than that, the Crimson Tide make it into the College Football Playoff in a narrow battle. They deserve to be there and will look to prove it against the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines. The game could be the best of bowl season prior to the championship game.

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas

The Texas Longhorns are in the College Football Playoff. Frankly, they have a great chance to win the whole thing. The Washington Huskies passing attack could give them trouble, though. The receiving trio of Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan will be a difficult test for the Texas secondary.

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs No. 6 Georgia

The undefeated ACC champion Florida State Seminoles will not play for a national title. Albeit, if they can beat Georgia in the Orange Bowl they’ll have a legitimate national title claim. We don’t expect that to happen. Even with opt-outs, you can expect Georgia to win this game.

Cotton Bowl: No. 9 Missouri vs No. 7 Ohio State

Four SEC teams will play in a New Years Six Bowl. One of those teams is Missouri whose program trajectory could see a tremendous boost from beating Ohio State. The Buckeyes could have a letdown after missing the College Football Playoff. This could be one of the better battles of bowl season.

Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Arizona vs No. 12 Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners are Alamo Bowl bound. It’s quite a fall from a 7-0 start and an upset of No. 3 Texas in Red River. Nevertheless, the Sooners looked more like the 7-0 team they were earlier this season in a finale against the TCU Horned Frogs. They’ll look to cap the season with a win over a tough Arizona team.

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs No. 20 Oklahoma State

Headed down to H-Town 👍 The Aggies will be making their fourth appearance in the @TexasBowl. 🆚 Oklahoma State

📺 ESPN

📆 Dec. 27

🕗 8 p.m. CT

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State share several things in common including a bitter hatred for in-state rivals Texas and Oklahoma. They will share the field on December 27.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs USC

The Holiday Bowl is often one of the highlights of bowl season. This year’s matchup involves the USC Trojans and the Louisville Cardinals. USC’s defense has struggled to stop much of anything this season, while Louisville failed several times to reach the end zone in its last game. It will be interesting to see how this matchup unfolds.

Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 10 Penn State

Both Ole Miss and Penn State have struggled to reach the next level of competitive play. Both should aspire to compete for a national championship. This game could springboard the winner into that caliber of football moving forward.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 23 Liberty vs No. 8 Oregon

See you in Glendale, Duck fans! Oregon will face Liberty in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day in State Farm Stadium.

Will we see another upset on par with the 2007 Fiesta Bowl between Boise State and Oklahoma? That all depends on what Oregon team shows up to this season’s Fiesta Bowl. In recent seasons, UCF and Tulane have made names for themselves in the New Years Six. Liberty will look to be the next Group of Five program to make a statement.

