Highlighting Georgia’s first-round prospects for the Packers in 2023 draft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made three first-round picks over the past two drafts, and all three have been prospects out of the University of Georgia. In 2021, the Packers used their 29th overall pick on Eric Stokes, a speedy corner coming off a strong junior season that included four interceptions. Then, in 2022, Gutekunst used not one but two first-rounders to nab a pair of playmakers from a historically great Georgia defense. The picks were linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

“We kept the G on the helmet,” Gutekunst said following the selections of Walker and Wyatt. “Obviously, they’ve had a lot of success down there in Athens. These guys were two really prototypical fits not only as players but as people that we wanted to bring in the building. We’re really excited about that.”

Using Georgia as a pipeline isn’t a bad strategy. The school’s rise to power in recent years has been incredible to watch and has now made them a hotbed for high-end NFL talent.

Last year, Georgia set an NFL record after having five players drafted in the first round. That number will be tough to match even coming off back-to-back National Championships, but the Bulldogs do have five players in the top 40 on the consensus big board.

Maybe all five won’t have their names called on Thursday, yet there is a considerable chance that one will end up in Green Bay. Especially when each prospect could address an area of need for the Packers.

So, who are these five players in the conversation to continue Gutekunst’s streak of drafting players from one of the nation’s top programs? Here’s a quick look at Georgia’s first-round contenders for 2023.

DL Jalen Carter

Probably the least likely option from the group. Even with the off-the-field concerns, Carter is still believed to be a near-lock to come off the board within the first 10 picks. Could the Packers trade up for him? Sure, but moving up for an interior defensive lineman doesn’t make much sense for a team with more pressing issues. Green Bay took a similar player in Wyatt last year and is eager to see what he can do in an increased role. Plus, Kenny Clark is still only 27 years old and under contract for two more seasons. Carter could very well be the best defensive player in the draft, but the risk isn’t worth the Packers giving up precious draft picks to go get him. They would be better off finding a rotational defensive lineman on Day 2 or 3.

OT Broderick Jones

Offensive tackle is one of Green Bay’s biggest needs outside of safety and weapons for Jordan Love. The future of the position is unsettled when you consider that left tackle David Bakhtiari is possibly back for only one more season, seeing that his cap hit balloons to $40 million in 2024. At right tackle, Yosh Nijman is also playing on a one-year deal and will likely seek out a lucrative multi-year deal after the season either with the Packers or someone else. Jones is an intriguing option even if he doesn’t see significant snaps as a rookie. Still only 21 years old, he started all 15 games at left tackle last season without surrendering a single sack, per Pro Football Focus. Jones also played some right tackle as a freshman, so there is some flexibility there. Green Bay shouldn’t be in a rush next year and could use it to redshirt Jones until they figure out which side fits him best before becoming a full-time starter.

OLB Nolan Smith

Smith is an impressive prospect despite being a tad undersized (6-2, 238 lbs). He falls below the Packers’ height and weight thresholds for an edge rusher, but there’s no denying the explosiveness and toughness he displays on film. In a perfect world, Smith wouldn’t start right away unless Rashan Gary’s ACL isn’t healed by the start of the season. He needs time to add mass and develop his pass rush plan, but his proficiency as a run defender certainly sets him up for a situational role early on. After a year or two of developing, Smith projects to be a plus starter who could eventually step in for an aging Preston Smith.

TE Darnell Washington

In a draft class loaded at tight end, Washington may have the highest ceiling of them all. He turned heads with his outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, alerting teams to his untapped potential. Washington didn’t put up crazy numbers in college, though he did haul in 70 percent of his targets over the last two seasons while averaging 16.0 yards per catch. He isn’t the most fluid route runner, but at 6-7, 264 pounds with 4.6 speed, Washington is a potential matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties.

As a blocker, the Marcedes Lewis comparisons are hard to ignore if you’re a Packers fan, and Washington’s dominance in this area makes him a worthy piece for Matt LaFleur’s offense. Some say drafting a tight end in the first round isn’t a prudent decision, but rarely do you find someone who fits into the equation as well as Washington. The Packers desperately need someone with high-upside and well-rounded traits to bolster a room left with Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis. Green Bay would be wise to draft multiple tight ends in such a deep class, and taking Washington early isn’t a bad way to start.

CB Kelee Ringo

The Packers don’t need another first-round corner. However, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah spoke favorably of moving Ringo to safety. Playing mostly as an outside corner last season, he was called for nine penalties and may lack the change of direction to mirror NFL receivers in man-to-man. On the flip side, he does have good instincts in zone coverage, and his physicality as a tackler and size make a switch possible. Green Bay is in a tough spot when it comes to the safety position and may have to get creative while navigating a weak safety class. Taking on such a big project is hard to justify at pick 15, but maybe they would consider it after a trade back.

