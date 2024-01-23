Highlighting four defensive backs Michigan State football offered on Monday

It has been another busy week already for the Michigan State football staff, as they continue to make in-roads on the recruiting trail around the country looking for the next generation of ‘Spartan Dawgs’ and maybe even the ‘No Fly Zone’.

Monday was notably busy for MSU, particularly for the two coaches in the defensive backfield: Blue Adams and Demetrice Martin. There were four recruiting offers that were sent out on Monday to defensive backs that we will highlight below, including one huge name in the 2025 class and an elite 2027 player as well.

You can take a quick look at four of the guys MSU offered on Monday below.

5-star Dijon Lee

Position: Cornerback

247Sports Ranking: 24

Havon Finney

Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was in California today recruiting.

One of the prospects to receive an offer was elite 2027 Sierra Canyon CB Havon Finney Jr (VIP)https://t.co/TnzzrnU3rp pic.twitter.com/e536UVu4Pn — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) January 23, 2024

Position: Cornerback

247Sports Ranking: NA

Alex Graham

Position: Safety

247Sports Ranking: 91

Tre Poteat

Position: Cornerback

247Sports Ranking: 389

