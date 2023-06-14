Highlighting Auburn football’s top signees since 2010

Auburn football’s recruiting situation over the last 13 seasons has been a roller coaster, to say the least.

Since 2010, Auburn has remained in the top 20 of all recruiting cycles. The 2023 class was in jeopardy of breaking that impressive streak, but the hard work of newly hired head coach Hugh Freeze brought the Tigers up to No. 18 before the dust finally settled.

The Tigers currently sit outside of the top 25 of 247Sports 2024 rankings, but trends suggest that Auburn will end in the top 20 again this season.

As the 2024 recruiting cycle begins to heat up, let’s review Auburn’s top signee from every class since 2010. Several of these players lived up to their high school expectations while others did not get to bask in their projected success.

Here’s a look at Auburn’s top signee from every class since 2010.

2023- Keldric Faulk

247Sports rating: Four-star

Position: DL

Hometown: Highland Home, Alabama

Height: 6-5

Weight: 270

State rank: No. 9

Position rank: No. 10

A player that almost signed with Florida State, Keldric Faulk is expected to see significant playing time in his freshman season at Auburn at the Jack linebacker spot.

2022- Robert Woodyard

247Sports rating: Four-star

Position: LB

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

State rank: No. 8

Position rank: No. 13

Robert Woodyard is looking to get more time on the field after only being used in two games last season for Auburn. He recorded three tackles in Auburn’s 41-17 win over Western Kentucky on Nov. 19. Players such as Keionte Scott, Damari Alston, Camden Brown, and Alex McPherson were also members of the 2022 class.

2021- Dylan Brooks

247Sports rating: Four-star

Position: EDGE

Hometown: Roanoke, Alabama

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

State rank: No. 4

Position rank: No. 6

To follow suit with many of his recruiting classmates, Dylan Brooks has since left Auburn and now calls Lawrence, Kansas home. Brooks will be competing for a starting job on the Kansas Jayhawks’ defensive line this season. Jarquez Hunter and Cayden Bridges are notable 2021 signees who remain on the roster.

247Sports rating: Four-star

Position: RB

Hometown: Hogansville, Georgia

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

State rank: No. 6

Position rank: No. 4

The 2020 class is similar to the 2021 class in the sense that most of the class did not stay together. Tank Bigsby was one of 17 four-star signees in this class, and was recently drafter by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Several signees of the 2020 class that have joined other programs include Kobe Hudson, Ze’vian Capers, Ladarius Tennison, JJ Pegues, and Desmond Tisdol. Players such as Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner remain on the roster.

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: LB

Hometown: Grayson, Georgia

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

State rank: No. 4

Position rank: No. 1

Looking back at the 2019 class, there are several players that are still contributing to the Tigers success, while others have gone on to become drafted by an NFL franchise. Three of Auburn’s five 2023 NFL draft picks were a part of this class, with Owen Pappoe leading the way. Fellow draft picks Derick Hall and Colby Wooden were also a part of the class, with players such as Zion Puckett, Jaylin Simpson, Ja’varrius Johnson, Tyler Fromm, and Nehemiah Pritchett still contributing today.

247Sports rating: Four-star

Position: QB

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Height: 6-4

Weight: 232

State rank: No. 9

Position rank: No. 1

The curious case of Joey Gatewood continues, as he recently committed to Louisville, his fourth college program. Gatewood competed in just eight games at Auburn from 2018-19, and passed for just 54 yards while completing 5-of-8 passes. He has also spent time at Kentucky and UCF. Several of the players that would go on to have soild careers from this class include: Smoke Monday, Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams, Zakoby McClain, Roger McCreary, Arryn Sipposs, and Shaun Shivers.

2017- Calvin Ashley

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: OT

Hometown: Washington, DC

Height: 6-6

Weight: 310

State rank: No. 1

Position rank: No. 6

Add Calvin Ashley’s story to the “what could have been” section of the library. Ashley is considered to be one of Auburn’s best signees ever, but medical issues kept him from reaching his true potential. He left Auburn in 2019 in favor of transferring to Florida Atlantic before ultimately finishing his career at Florida A&M. TD Moultry, Nick Brahms, Austin Troxell, Noah Igbinoghene, KJ Britt, Malik Willis, Chandler Wooten, Anders Carlson, and Boobie Whitlow were also apart of this class, with Jarrett Stidham and Sal Canella transferring in from junior college.

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: DL

Hometown: Buford, Georgia

Height: 6-4

Weight: 317

State rank: No. 1

Position rank: No. 4

The 2016 class was a solid year for defensive linemen signees as Marlon Davidson, Nick Coe, and Daquan Newkirk joined Derrick Brown by signing with Auburn. Brown would go on to become a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 draft, where he has recorded 142 tackles in three seasons.

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: DE

Hometown: Seffner, Florida

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250

State rank: No. 2

Position rank: No. 1

Byron Cowart is considered to be Auburn’s best-ever signee according to 247Sports, but is also considered to be one of Auburn’s biggest letdowns on the recruiting trail. In three seasons on the Plains, Cowart played just 14 games and made 15 total tackles. He would transfer to Maryland for his senior season where he would record 38 tackles and two interceptions. Other notable signees from this class include: Kerryon Johnson, Darius Slayton, Jeff Holland, Darrell Williams, Carlton Davis, Chandler Cox, Jeremiah Dinson, and Prince Tega Wanogho.

2014- Roc Thomas

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: RB

Hometown: Oxford, Alabama

Height: 5-11

Weight: 196

State rank: No. 3

Position rank: No. 4

Roc Thomas headlined a top-10 Auburn class, but did not pan out the way that he was expected to. He rushed for 475 yards over two seasons at Auburn before transferring to Jacksonville State, where he would be the premier back for the Gamecocks. Tre Williams, Braden Smith, Sean White, Dontavius Russell, Davonte Lambert, Kam Pettway, Deshaun Davis, Devaroe Lawrence, and Stephen Roberts were also notable members of this class. Duke Williams also joined this class by transferring in from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: DL

Hometown: Vienna, Georgia

Height: 6-4

Weight: 310

State rank: No. 2

Position rank: No. 3

Auburn recruited the state of Georgia well in 2013, as Montravious Adams and Carl Lawson each landed at Auburn as the No. 2 and No. 3 recruits from the state. Auburn just missed out on the state’s top prospect that season, Robert Nkemdiche, and would eventually land Georgia’s No. 7 recruit, Tray Matthews, a few seasons later. Other members of this stellar class include: Rudy Ford, Cam Toney, Deon Mix, Peyton Barber, Cameron Artis-Payne, Devonte Danzey, and Daniel Carlson. Nick Marshall transferred to Auburn during this cycle as well.

2012- Avery Young

247Sports rating: Four-star

Position: OL

Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Height: 6-6

Weight: 281

State rank: No. 14

Position rank: No. 8

Avery Young was a staple of Auburn’s offensive line from 2012-2015, as he started 37 total games. He would start nine games in 2013 before starting every game in 2014 and 2015. Jonathan Jones, Alex Kozan, Robert Leff, Cassanova McKinzy, Josh Holsey, and Ricardo Louis were also members of this class.

2011- Christian Westerman

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: OT

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Height: 6-5

Weight: 288

State rank: No. 1

Position rank: No. 3

Christian Westerman’s story is nearly identical to Byron Cowart’s in the way of being a top recruit that never really panned out at Auburn. Westerman would start in just two games at Auburn before transferring to in-state program, Arizona State, after the 2012 season. In Tempe, he logged 25 starts at left guard and would go on to be a 5th round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. Kiehl Frazier, Quan Bray, Reese Dismukes, Kris Frost, Greg Robinson, Robenson Therezie, CJ Uzomah, Tre Mason, Sammie Coates, and Angelo Blackson also signed with Auburn in 2011.

2010- Michael Dyer

247Sports rating: Five-star

Position: RB

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

Height: 5-9

Weight: 212

State rank: No. 1

Position rank: No. 1

Michael Dyer’s impact at Auburn can never be forgotten dispite the fact that he did not end his career on the Plains. Dyer rushed for 1,093 yards and five touchdowns in Auburn’s 2010 BCS National Championship-winning season, and rushed for 1,242 additional yards in 2011. He transferred to Louisville in 2013 and would spend time at Arkansas State as well before ending his college career. Other members of this class include: Trovon Reed, Corey Lemonier, Jeffrey Whitaker, Craig Sanders, Cody Parkey, Ryan Smith, Chris Davis, Chad Slade, Steven Clark, Tunde Fariyike, and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton.

