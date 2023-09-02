Highlight: Xfinity Series qualifying at Darlington
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
Truex hasn't finished in the top 20 in his last 30 Darlington starts, however.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
Rosas, 18, returns to take on Terrence Mitchell on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Noche UFC card to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Truex Jr. has the best average finish of any driver and won the regular-season title.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Canelo Alvarez will meet Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 and is at least open to the idea of meeting pound-for-pound No. 1 Terence Crawford.
Venus suffered one of the most lopsided losses of her Grand Slam career on Tuesday.