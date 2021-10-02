Highlight: Washington State's Calvin Jackson Jr.'s acrobatic one-handed touchdown grab against California

Reuters Videos

SOT-PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN"Biden's going to work like hell to make sure we get both of these passed."That's the pledge President Biden made on Saturday as the core of his domestic agenda: a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a multi-trillion dollar social spending plan hit a roadblock in Congress.Infighting within his own party between moderates and left-leaning progressives has threatened to snag his two signature efforts.Biden says he believes both bills can pass and he's hitting the road so that he can sell them to the American public."My objective here is to put in place the things that make life more livable for ordinary people. I mean that sincerely. That's not a political statement, it is a reality. There's nothing in any of these pieces of legislation that's radical, that is unreasonable, when you look at it individually. So I'm going to try to sell what I think the American people will buy."House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democratic lawmakers in a letter on Saturday that the House must approve the infrastructure bill "well before" Oct. 31, when highway funding legislation is set to expire. She said talks are continuing over the social spending bill and "we will and must pass both bills soon."Moderate Democratic lawmakers wanted an immediate vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives that has already passed the Senate, while progressives want to wait until there is agreement on a sweeping $3.5 trillion bill to bolster social spending and fight climate change.Meanwhile, the White House is still trying to broker a deal after Biden went up to Capitol Hill on Friday. Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Friday that the White House and top Democratic lawmakers have agreed to boost a tax credit for industrial carbon capture projects in a deal that could help solidify support.Senator Joe Manchin, a key vote needed to get anything through the 50-50 Senate, is looking for special considerations for his coal-producing state of West Virginia.Manchin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The White House says the president and his team will continue to engage with members of the House and Senate throughout the weekend.