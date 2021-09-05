Highlight: UCLA's Kyle Philips dusts off multiple LSU defenders for his eighth career receiving touchdown
Redshirt junior wide receiver Kyle Philips breaks multiple LSU tackles before finding the end zone for his eighth career receiving touchdown. UCLA upsets No. 16 LSU by a final score of 38-27 on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.