Highlight: Stanford's Nathaniel Peat finds end zone on career-long 87-yard run against No. 14 USC
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat breaks loose for a career-long 87-yd touchdown run against No. 14 USC on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Los Angeles.