Highlight reel for new Saints RB Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams is best known for his physical running style with the Detroit Lions last year, but he’s more versatile than he may be getting credit for. The New Orleans Saints were smart to sign him in free agency — and now they’ve landed a player who can help out not just in the running game, but on passing downs as a blocker and receiver.

To get an idea of what Williams is bringing to New Orleans, check out his highlights from the last few years with Detroit and, before that, the Green Bay Packers:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire