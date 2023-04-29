Highlight reel for Bills’ third-round pick Dorian Williams

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 NFL draft with one need above all else: Linebacker.

The team tabbed Dorian Williams in the third round to fill it.

Following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds during free agency, Buffalo had to add to their linebacking room. Williams brings a similar level of athleticism to the Bills, but can he fill those big shoes?

Let Williams’ tape do the talking, check out his highlight reels below:

Dorian Williams highlights

Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

6’ 1”, 230 lbs • Plays bigger then his size.

• Has great vision with quick instincts.

• Great in pursuit. The #Bills are in search of a middle LB and Williams could be a great fit alongside Matt Milano. #NFL #NFLDraft @BuiltInBuffalo_ pic.twitter.com/mf0BTLNouo — Daniel Adams (@Im_DanielAdams) April 24, 2023

