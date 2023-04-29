Highlight reel for Bills’ third-round pick Dorian Williams

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 NFL draft with one need above all else: Linebacker.

The team tabbed Dorian Williams in the third round to fill it.

Following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds during free agency, Buffalo had to add to their linebacking room. Williams brings a similar level of athleticism to the Bills, but can he fill those big shoes?

Let Williams’ tape do the talking, check out his highlight reels below:

Dorian Williams highlights

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire