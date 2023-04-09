Highlight reel for new Bills OL Connor McGovern

Connor McGovern was one of the pieces the Buffalo Bills added when the free-agent market opened in the NFL.

McGovern, 25, signed a three-year, $23 million deal with the team. He’ll get a good look at a starting spot on the offensive line in 2023.

While we’re still long ways away from the upcoming year, check out some of McGovern’s highlights from his past football seasons below to see what the Bills are getting:

Connor McGovern highlights

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire