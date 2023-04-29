Highlight reel for Bills’ fifth-round pick Justin Shorter

There was hope from some in Buffalo that the Bills would use one of their top selections on a wide receiver at the 2023 NFL draft.

Instead, the team opted to use their top pick on a tight end, Dalton Kincaid, and waited on the receiver. Eventually in the fifth round, Florida’s Justin Shorter was grabbed off the board by Buffalo.

But waiting might have been worth it. Shorter brings a big-body receiver mindset that could be utilized.

As usual, let the tape do the talking.

Check out the clips below for highlights of the Bills’ new wide receiver:

The Bills add another deep threat in Justin Shorter 🔥pic.twitter.com/aqPUhXCmGm — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) April 29, 2023

