Highlight reel of new Bills DT Poona Ford

The Buffalo Bills added Poona Ford to their defensive line.

Coming out of the 2023 NFL draft, general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to bring in another defensive tackle to his D-line. He got him in Ford, who signed a one-year deal.

So what did the Bills see in Ford, the former undrafted rookie free agent signee that has carved a place out in the NFL for himself?

Let his highlights do the talking, as clips for Ford can be found below:

Poona Ford highlights

Poona Ford highlights

Poona Ford highlights

Some highlights of Bills new DT (#97) Poona Ford. #BillsMafia what do we think? pic.twitter.com/htJaFoYsBZ — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) May 2, 2023

