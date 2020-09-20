Highlight: Pick-6 from Chandon Sullivan extends Packers lead over Lions





The Green Bay Packers have scored 28 straight points to take a 31-14 lead over the Detroit Lions, with the latest seven arriving via Chandon Sullivan’s pick-six of Matthew Stafford.

Sullivan jumped Stafford’s underneath throw and tumbled into the end zone from seven yards out for the score.

The interception was the second of Sullivan’s career and his first interception return for a touchdown.

Rashan Gary’s pressure helped create the turnover.

The Packers fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter but have dominated the game since, scoring four straight touchdowns. Sullivan’s pick-six is the Packers’ first defensive touchdown of the 2020 season.

