Highlight: Packers TE Marcedes Lewis scores in London

The Big Dog loves London.

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis caught a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking his first catch of the 2022 season.

The last time Lewis played in London, he caught three touchdown passes as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Check out the score from Lewis, which came on a beautiful play design.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire