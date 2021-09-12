Highlight: Oregon State's B.J. Baylor bolts past Hawai'i on 66-yard touchdown run, second longest run of his career

Oregon State's B.J. Baylor uses speed to achieve the second-longest run of his career, a 66-yard touchdown run against Hawai'i on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Corvallis. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.