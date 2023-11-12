Highlight: Offense leads Purdue past Minnesota
Purdue's offense scored early and often against Minnesota, as the Boilermakers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 49-30 home win over the Golden Gophers.
How Purdue responds to becoming the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed is one of college basketball's most intriguing storylines.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Oklahoma State saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Big 12 newcomer UCF.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Megan Rapinoe suffered a non-contact injury just minutes in the NWSL championship game.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Hayden and former college teammate Zach McMillian were two of six people killed in the crash in Houston.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Sherrone Moore let his emotions fly after Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.
“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen," Jenkins said to start the two-minute rant.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.