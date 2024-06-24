Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire

Read full articleHighlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at New HampshireWatch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.20:20Now PlayingPausedNASCAR Cup Series heads to New HampshireDustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Martin Truex Jr. will look to capture his first win of the season as the march to the playoffs continue.1:45Now PlayingPausedMayer wins Xfinity Series' return to Iowa SpeedwaySam Mayer scores his first short track victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' return to Iowa Speedway, his second win of the 2024 season.1:27Now PlayingPausedLarson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup raceKyle Larson scores his fourth pole of the season after a "challenging" qualifying session and will lead the field to green for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.0:58Now PlayingPausedKyle Petty: Iowa’s Cup debut was ‘what a NASCAR race should be’Kyle Petty speaks highly of the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway following an explosive and impressive win from the No. 12 team.1:33Now PlayingPausedLarson surges to Sonoma win; NASCAR returns to NBCJeff Burton and Nate Ryan review an action-packed Sonoma race that saw Kyle Larson hit victory lane, issues for Joe Gibbs Racing, Joey Logano's strategy that backfired, and preview NASCAR's return to NBC Sports at Iowa.12:33Now PlayingPausedBlaney on being the only driver to win at Iowa in all three seriesNASCAR.com's Alex Weaver catches up with Ryan Blaney after winning the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.2:04Now PlayingPausedAustin Hill takes the green flag at IowaAustin Hill in the No. 21 Chevrolet leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.0:38Now PlayingPausedNASCAR Powerball Playoff returns for Cup Series in 2024The NASCAR Powerball Playoff is officially back for the 2024 Cup Series playoffs; enter now for a chance to win a trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix.0:29Now PlayingPaused1-on-1 with Martin Truex Jr.: ‘Hopefully we can go out on top’Sub: NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver goes 1-on-1 with Martin Truex Jr. as he announces his retirement from full-time competition, following the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.2:16Now PlayingPausedNBC SportsHighlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at New HampshireNBC SportsSun, Jun 23, 2024, 8:26 PMLink CopiedWatch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.