Highlight: Greg Johnson's pick-six extends USC's lead in the fourth quarter versus San Jose State
No. 15 USC football goes ahead 23-7 behind Greg Johnson's pick-six to open fourth quarter scoring versus San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Coliseum. USC begins the season 1-0 overall after defeating SJSU 30-7.