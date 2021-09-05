Highlight: Greg Johnson's pick-six extends USC's lead in the fourth quarter versus San Jose State

Pac-12 Network

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson finds tight end Greg Dulcich who sends multiple LSU defenders out of bounds on his way to a 75-yard touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl. The 75-yard touchdown catch by Dulcich is his longest career reception.