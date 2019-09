UCLA's Demetric Felton takes a Washington State kickoff 100 yards to the house for his first career kick return touchdown on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Felton's score cut the UCLA deficit to four points during the second quarter. Watch the rest of the game on ESPN: http://www.espn.com/watch?id=3ba7a7c9-1b1b-4d01-8e77-542ec335f6c6

