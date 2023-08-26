Highlight: Chargers RB Joshua Kelley takes one 75 yards to the house

The first three drives of the Chargers’ preseason finale were uneventful.

With the 49ers playing their starters and Los Angeles playing their second team, San Francisco drove the ball deep into Chargers territory on each of their first two offensive drives. The 49ers also forced LA into a three and out on their first defensive series.

When LA got the ball back, however, things were different.

After a 6 yard pass to Stone Smartt, Easton Stick handed the ball off to Joshua Kelley on second down. Kelley found a crease up the middle, then made a cut to avoid the defender crashing down from the secondary. He then outran the defense on his way to a 75 yard touchdown.

The play gave the Chargers the lead after a Dustin Hopkins extra point.

casual 75-yard touchdown 📺 | CBS LA + ESTRELLA + NFLN pic.twitter.com/4dvZjRwMEV — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 26, 2023

