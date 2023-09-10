Highlight: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler busts loose for big carry vs. Dolphins

The Chargers’ run game is cooking.

With a 1st and 10 from the 36, Justin Herbert audibled out of the play called in the huddle. Instead, he handed the ball off to Austin Ekeler, who found a hole up the middle and split the safeties.

A stiff arm and foot race later, Ekeler was finally taken down at the Dolphins’ 9-yard line by safety Jevon Holland. The run was good for a gain of 55, by far the longest play of the Chargers’ young season.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire