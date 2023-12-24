Highlight: Chargers QB Easton Stick extends the lead vs. Bills

Going into Saturday’s contest, many people thought the Chargers could utilize the quarterback run more often with Easton Stick under center.

Through three offensive drives on Saturday, that thought proved correct. Stick had tucked multiple plays with mixed outcomes, but it was clear that Los Angeles wanted to make use of their quarterback’s athleticism to make things easier for their offense.

It worked out early in the second quarter, as Stick kept a read option and walked into the end zone off the right side of the formation. The one-yard touchdown run extended the Chargers’ lead to 10.

