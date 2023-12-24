Highlight: Chargers’ AJ Finley forces the fumble vs. Bills

Teams often get a boost when an interim head coach takes the reigns, and so far on Saturday, Los Angeles has been no different.

After stopping Buffalo on their first two drives and engineering a field goal drive to take a 3-0 lead, it was the Chargers’ special teams unit’s turn to make an impact on Saturday’s game.

Punter JK Scott launched a bomb 56 yards with incredible hang time, but Bills returner Deonte Harty had space to return. The coverage by LA swarmed Harty after 3 yards, however, and rookie safety AJ Finley tore the ball out just before Harty’s body hit the turf.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga recovered the fumble, giving the Chargers the ball back on Buffalo’s 27.

