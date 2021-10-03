Highlgihts: Oregon State takes down Washington for the first time since 2011 on Everett Hayes' last-second field goal
Oregon State football improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2014 after taking down Washington 27-24 on Saturday, October 2nd in Corvallis. Everett Hayes clinched the Beavers first win against Washington since 2011 with a 24-yard field goal as time expired. The home crowd, which had been raucous all night, rushed the field to celebrate as the Beavers moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North standings for the first time in program history.