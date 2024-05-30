Highlands names NMMI coach to football post

May 29—The splash hire New Mexico Highlands University desperately needed happened Wednesday morning when it nabbed one of the top junior college coaches in the country to take over its historically struggling football program.

Kurt Taufa'asau, who led New Mexico Military Institute to the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championship and took the Broncos to a bowl game the following season, inherits an NMHU program that has posted just two winning seasons this century.

He replaces Ron Hudson, who was fired May 1 after just one season as head coach. The timing of the change isn't great since all open signing periods are closed and most of the recruiting for the 2024 season is already done.

"I know it will be a challenging stage of where we're at but it's one that I'm up for," Taufa'asau said. "I know there are still a lot of kids out there who are still waiting and available for their next home."

Taufa'asau, 33, spent three seasons as NMMI's head coach, memorably leading the Broncos into the inaugural NJCAA playoffs in 2021 behind then-quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia later signed with New Mexico State and led the Aggies to consecutive bowl appearances before transferring to Vanderbilt this offseason.

NMHU's monthlong search for a new coach culminated with three finalists in what was a unique interview process late last week. All three came to the Highlands campus and were put through the paces in an interactive question-and-answer session that was streamed online with viewers submitting inquiries to each candidate.

"That was definitely different," Taufa'asau said.

NMHU co-athletic director Shanna Halalilo said Taufa'asau's initial contract is a one-year deal, but the school is working with the coach to structure a multi-year contract that aims to provide a little stability.

"This is a really high-caliber hire and we're really grateful that he sees the value in not just the program but the vision we have for the whole department here," she said. "It's great that he sees how he can be a part of it and how he can impact it."

A native of American Samoa, Taufa'asau was a defensive lineman for NMMI in 2009. He parlayed that into a Division I opportunity at Wyoming, then into a few years as a practice squad player in the NFL.

He returned to NMMI in 2016 as an assistant coach, working his way up to associate head coach in 2019 and taking over as interim head coach just before the national title run three years ago. He became the full-time coach by the end of that season and has since maintained a high level of success at the Roswell school.

He said he intends to bring along as many of his NMMI assistants with him. Same, too, for the recruits he and his staff signed this offseason.

"Everything points to change at Highlands and I want to be a part of it," Taufa'asau said. "Hopefully we can turn this thing around sooner rather than later."

NMHU hasn't had a winning season since the 2012 team went 8-3 and finished third in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Cowboys haven't won a conference title since sharing the RMAC crown with Chadron State in 1999, while their most recent outright title came in 1981 when Highlands was still an NAIA program.

Since 2002, there have been three winless seasons and three more with just one win. The Cowboys have finished no higher than sixth place in the RMAC every year since 2006 when they tied for fifth. They've finished in last place 10 times since 2000, posting an overall record of 62-187 in that span.

They've had just one winning season in RMAC place since that co-title in 1999.

"First thing I want to do is build relationships that last beyond just football," Taufa'asau said. "Nowadays if a kid knows you care more about just football, they'll do wonders for you. That's worked in the past for me."