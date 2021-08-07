Highlands Health nears 10,000th COVID-19 shot; milestone expected Monday

Aug. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Highlands Health expects to administer its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccination shot on Monday.

The milestone should be reached around 2 p.m. during a block party that's scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. at the Oakhurst Homes community in Johnstown.

The free health clinic has for months been giving out the double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

"You know what this means?" asked Rosalie Danchanko, Highlands Health executive director. "What that means is that (thousands) of lives have been saved."

Dr. Karthik Kondapally, medical coordinator for the clinic's HIV/HepC program, will administer the 10,000th shot. Kondapally is the clinic's top shot-giver for the homebound, disabled and minority population.

"He has been the champion of our home visitations. ... He's done the Olympic gold medal standard in doing the homebounds," Danchanko said.

Approximately 166 million United States citizens are fully vaccinated, according to information posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. Less than 1% of fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive with breakthrough cases, including 7,101 hospitalizations and 1,507 deaths reported to the CDC as of Monday.

But myths and disinformation still persist, so, as part of the event on Monday, Highlands Health will provide scientific information about the vaccines and demonstrations dispelling beliefs that there are magnets, chips or tracking devices in the medicine.

"It's extremely frustrating and stressful to try to convince people that this vaccine is safe," Danchanko said.

Slightly more than 50% of Cambria County's residents have received at least a first vaccine dose, well off the rate of 70% of adult Americans, as cases continue to increase due to the delta variant.

There have been 14,891 COVID-19 cases recorded in Cambria County, including 10 new ones added on Friday. There were a total of 112 cases and no deaths reported in the eight-county Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland region. There were 1,691 cases and eight deaths in Pennsylvania, bringing those respective totals to 1,233,876 and 27,898.