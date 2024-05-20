Highland Park’s Richardson coming back to Topeka for multiple sports with Ichabods

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the most talented athletes to come out of Topeka in recent history is returning the capital city to compete collegiately in more than one sport.

Highland Park graduate Tre Richardson, who once scored eight touchdowns in one game for the Scots, will return to his hometown after spending one year with Hutchinson Community College.

Richardson’s homecoming is the result of an opportunity to participate in multiple sports. He tells 27 News he plans to be a member of both the football team and the track and field team at Washburn University. The HPHS graduate had 365 receiving yards and nearly 600 total return yards as a true freshman with the Blue Dragons.

He was a long jump and 100 meter dash state champion as a senior in high school.

The commitment is the latest development in a complicated recruitment process for the speedy multi-talented Topeka native. He originally committed to New Mexico State out of high school, before flipping to Hutch CC. Then, after his freshman season in JUCO, he announced a commitment to Toledo football. Richardson changed his mind on that decision in mid-April.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.