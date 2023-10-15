Highland locals horrified by Stella McCartney’s £5m ‘carbuncle’ house

Alasdhair Willis and Stella McCartney hope to build a new coastal home - Richard Young/Shutterstock

Angry local residents are fighting to block Stella McCartney’s plans for a £5 million steel and concrete “carbuncle” in the Highlands of Scotland.

The 52-year-old fashion designer and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, bought a plot of land on the rugged coastline of the West Highlands around 150 miles north-west of Glasgow.

They have applied for planning permission to build a massive glass-fronted house, but local people have claimed the “monstrous” architectural design could see Scots pine trees being cut down and walkers being blocked from the beach.

Opponents of the plans also claim they will disturb wildlife, including nearby families of otters. The fashion designer is the daughter of vegetarian pioneer Linda McCartney and her Beatle father Sir Paul, a lifelong animal welfare advocate.

Applying in Mr Willis’s name, the couple have lodged plans with Highland Council, including a design statement from architects Brown & Brown stating a “simple materials palette” will be used “with a contemporary and complementary mix of rough cut natural Scottish stone” as well as concrete and weathering steel.

The architects also note: “The applicant wishes to create a home here which is site-specific, with the setting, existing contours, aspect and sun-path being among the key generators of the design.

“Privacy is of prime import to the applicant, which was a chief reason they acquired the site. The secluded nature of the site would be retained, with the house being largely unseen outwith the site, and primarily only visible from the water.”

However more than 50 objections have been lodged, including one from Angus MacDonald, a Highland councillor who lives nearby and believes the couple’s new home would be out of place.

He said: “We would welcome them living in the area, but would hope they could come up with a building suggestion more sympathetic to its location”.

One resident, who did not want to be named said: “It’s believed in the area that the build will cost around £5 million. Stella McCartney, who makes a big thing about being green, plans to build a house that’s steel and concrete.

“Everybody in the area was expecting something eco, maybe with a turf roof for example so everyone was quite surprised that’s not what has been proposed.”

‘A carbuncle on the bluff’

Documents lodged with Highland Council showed one objector who believed it would be “disastrous” if the “monstrous house” is built.

Another argued the home would be to the “detriment” of the area, saying: “The fact that there exists a woodland of mature Scots pine trees and indeed otters on the site should be all the more reason it should be protected.”

Lady Marie-Sophie Law de Lauriston added: “Non-reflective glass would be more appropriate to reduce the visual impact of the building in the evening sun.

“Access to the beach at the east of the proposed property should be guaranteed, given the constant visitors to the beach. There is an otter holt on the knoll where the proposed house will be and the impact on local wildlife should be considered.”

Another objector said the “new modern dwelling will spoil the natural beauty of this landscape and become a carbuncle on the bluff”.

Highland Council has confirmed the plans are still under consideration. Ms McCartney has strong links to Scotland, having spent much of her childhood with her parents at the farmhouse on the Mull of Kintyre that inspired Sir Paul’s famous 1977 song.

She also chose to marry Mr Willis in a star-studded ceremony in 2003 at Mount Stuart House on the Isle of Bute. Guests included Madonna, with her then husband Guy Richie, plus Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Stella McCartney was contacted for comment.