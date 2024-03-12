Highland Hunter: Horse dies at Cheltenham week after leading funeral cortege for Keagan Kirkby

Highland Hunter (left) and jockey Paddy Brennan jump a fence during the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday - PA/Mike Egerton

A horse has died at Cheltenham Festival just seven days after leading the cortege at a 25-year-old stable lad’s funeral.

Highland Hunter had been the favourite horse of Keagan Kirkby, who died after a fall during a point-to-point in Charing, Kent, in February.

On Tuesday, race officials confirmed the popular horse had to be put down, marking the first equine death at this year’s festival. The 11-year-old grey had been running in the Ultima Handicap Chase at 2.50pm.

Fergal O’Brien, Highland Hunter’s trainer, said he was “absolutely devastated”. “Thanks for the messages we’re already receiving and those to come,” he posted on social media.

No immediate cause of death could be provided by officials, with sources maintaining the death was not directly related to the fall. Animal Aid claimed he suffered a heart attack, but did not cite sources

Highland Hunter leads the way during the funeral procession for jockey Keagan Kirkby - PPAUK/Phil Mingo

Highland Hunter had led a funeral cortege in Ditcheat, Somerset, on March 5, as hundreds of people lined the streets in the village

Paul Nicholls had told the Racing Post after the funeral: “It was a sad day, but a reflection on what an amazing man he [Kirkby] was. I said when I opened my speech, when any team loses a star player it leaves a big hole in that team. He was the ultimate star player and he’ll never be forgotten.

“Clifford [Baker, the yard’s head lad] said to me in 10 years’ time we’ll be thinking of Keagan as we did today and he’s right. It’s terribly sad, but he died enjoying what he loved in life.”

After Highland Hunter’s death on Monday, Animal Aid said it was “disgusted that yet another life was lost”.

“This takes the death toll of this brutal event up to 75 deaths since 2000,” the campaign group said.

A second horse, Ose Partir, also died on the Festival’s opening day after getting involved in a pile-up at the back of the field during the 4.50pm Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

The owners of the four-year-old gelding, Sean and Bernardine Mulryan, also own the winner of the race, Lark In The Mornin.

Ose Partir’s death meant Tuesday was the joint-deadliest single day at the Festival in six years since March 16 2018 when five horses died.

The two deaths also mean that this year’s Festival has already eclipsed last year’s death toll, when just one horse died over the full four days.

A Cheltenham Racecourse spokesman said later: “Highland Hunter was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals in the concluding stages of our third race but sadly passed away. In the sixth race, Ose Partir sustained an injury and was humanely put to sleep. Our heartfelt condolences are with the connections of both horses.”

An inspection will take place at 8am Wednesday morning to decide whether the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase can take place after heavy rain.

A crowd of 60,181 was recorded for day one of the festival – a significant drop on the post-Covid bumper spectator numbers of two years ago, which saw 68,567 through the gates on Tuesday.

