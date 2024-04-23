Highland Games returning to Oxford

Apr. 22—OXFORD — It's been a busy couple of weeks for tri-county area folks — but the events keep on coming.

This Saturday, April 27, is the annual Highland Games in Oxford near by the Central Children's Home of North Carolina. Organizer Buck Buchanan said this year's games are sure to be a "blast."

The games run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at the field on 211 West Antioch Drive.

The format has been shaken up a bit this time around — athletes looking to go pro will have the opportunity to compete against the pros themselves without all the usual work.

In terms of events, the usual suspects are returning — cabers, long tapered logs, will be chucked, hammers hurled, hay hucked upwards over high-set goals and stones, lifted. Men and women of varying ages will be throwing some mighty heavy objects for a good cause — the CCHNC.

Saturday's event is "a great way to introduce people to the Highland Games and Scottish culture," said Buchanan. "It's also a good way to get people out to Oxford and the home so they can experience what the children get to see and learn how they can help."

Parking donations cost $20 and are best paid with cash or via QR codes, said Buchanan. Aspiring strongmen can also take a shot at lifting Buchanan's personal stones, weighing between 75-150 pounds, for a donation to the CCHNC, which will have volunteers out cooking up barbeque. Vendors will hawk Scottish wares and provisions like kilts and haggis.

Bagpipes, drums and the thuds of thrown objects will provide some fitting ambience.