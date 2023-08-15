Highland football guide: Dane Nauman back to lead Scots in 2023

SPARTA ― What can Dane Nauman — after two consecutive record-breaking All-Ohio seasons at Highland — do for an encore? Scots third-year head coach Ty Stover is sure it will be more than enough.

"He is a special one for sure, and we all know that," the coach said. "We talked, me and him, and a lot of it is we don’t want him to feel any pressure. There’s no pressure on him. He hasn’t felt pressure the last couple years. He just goes out and plays, and that’s all we need him to do. Sometimes it’s going to work out, and sometimes it’s not."

Most of the time, it works out for the 6-foot, 208-pound senior running back who gashed defenses for 2,380 yards and 28 touchdowns last year.

"We’re very fortunate that the last couple years it's been 10 games every year and he’s at it for 10 games. We hope that he stays healthy and he’s at it again this year for 10 or more hopefully," he said of his workhorse who ran it 295 times last year.

Health is a key. In their first season back in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference after a five-year stint in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference, the Scots found themselves playing for a league title in Week 10. However, injuries caught up with the squad, losing their final two games by a 79-14 margin as they were getting depleted on the sidelines.

"I don’t want to say we snuck up on anybody. Maybe we did because we were in the new league," Stover said. "We’re at the point right now where the way last year ended we had a bad taste in our mouth to be honest with you."

More than Nauman

With his production as a running back and defensive end, Nauman did yeoman's work for the Scots, but he wasn't a one-man team. Kolton Stover, the coach's son, is a junior quarterback who is fully healed after suffering a broken arm in Week 9. The younger Stover hit a growth spurt and now looks down on the coach.

"He’s back 100 percent, it looks like at least. He’s doing pretty good. He shot up over the offseason. He’s about 6-3 right now. He lets me know about that," Stover said with a laugh.

Zach Church (5-10, 178, sophomore), Hayden Kline (5-10, 140, senior), Kort Sears (5-10, 178, junior), Gavin Wiggand (5-10, 170, junior) and Aron West (6-3, 180, senior) are other names to watch.

Still, they'll need to replace All-Ohioans Chandler Stevens and Landon Pedigo on the defensive and offensive line respectively, plus All-Ohio kicker Caleb Hunter, Gavin Hankins, Matt Scarbury, Zach Schmidt, Layton Shaffer, Gavin DeBord and Owen Stillwell who were all major contributors.

"We’ve got some kids who are returners," Stover said. "You’re always filling something somewhere, but our assistant coaches have done a really nice job of getting younger kids in more reps in practice to plan for the next year of varsity time. You never know what those kids will do when those lights come on, but it won’t be without the opportunity of them having max reps in practice to get the job done."

The coach said his team is unified, selfless and will give great effort. Speed is an asset, too.

"Of course, I love our kids," Stover said. "You do have to remind yourself that it is high school football. We do push them as hard as we can, and they do a great job of responding. With the hard work hopefully, good things will happen."

Optimistic outlook for Scots

Getting the newcomers up to speed and the veterans acclimated to expanded roles has gone well for Highland.

"The motto has been to try to outwork everybody and be the best that we can be for the program. That’s really what the motto has been," Stover said. "The kids have worked hard. We hammered the offseason with 5:30 a.m. workouts and four times a week after school. We did a lot of community service stuff. We’ve been trying to get together and increase our worth individually and as a program."

The coach wants his players to go hard, play smart, come together and have fun while representing the community and the program in a positive light.

"My goal for this team is to just be competitive every game. That’s all my goal is," he said.

As for the MOAC, the Scots are no longer the newcomers that nobody knows anything about. There is no sneaking up this year, especially after finishing as conference runners-up in 2022.

"The league is tough," Stover said. "We know every week we are not going to be sneaking up on anybody. Everybody knows who Dane is. We’re more focused on us than on anybody else just because there’s some new bodies out there (in the conference) who are doing a little different stuff. We’ll see how it shakes out."

Highland Scots Football Bullet Points

Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic.

Coach: Ty Stover (third season).

Assistants: Ed Kitchen (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks), Travis Church (defensive line, H backs), Todd Dawson (offensive line), Matt Downing (receivers, outside linebackers), Joseph Longhino (receivers, cornerbacks), Scott Wetzel (inside linebackers, offensive line), Chad Williams (outside linebackers, freshman and JV coach), Demetrius Totton (player relations), Brian Ballard (midia coordinator), Don Kline (team stats), Patrick Hunter (trainer).

Postseason: Division V, Region 18.

Playoff Appearances: 11 (1999, 2006, 07, 08, 09, 10, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22).

Playoff Record All-Time: 4-11.

Last Year: 7-4, 6-1.

Letter Winners Returning: 15.

Base Offense: Spread multi-formation.

Base Defense: 3-4.

2023 Highland Schedule

Aug. 18: at Fredericktown

Aug. 25: Triway

Sept. 1: Crestview

Sept. 8: at Pleasant

Sept. 15: Marion Harding

Sept. 22: at Shelby

Sept. 29: at Galion

Oct. 6: River Valley

Oct. 13: at Clear Fork

Oct. 20: Ontario

2022 Highland Results

Fredericktown, W 17-14

Triway, L 14-26

Crestview, L 17-37

Ontario, W 27-17

Pleasant, W 45-6

Marion Harding, W 42-28

Shelby, W 44-20

Galion, W 35-21

River Valley, W 42-21

Clear Fork, L 7-42

* Tinora, L 7-37

* denotes playoff game

