Highfields’ 44th Annual golf outing auction

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – WLNS-TV and Highfields have been partners for decades, helping kids and families who need assistance in some form or another get those necessary resources.

Today is Highfields’ 44th annual golf outing and auction… and you can help!

Highfields 44th annual auction

6 news anchors Jorma Duran and Megan Viecelli spoke with the President and CEO of Highfields, Brian Philson, about how important this day is and why any donation is greatly appreciated.

Here’s the link to the online auction: Highfields 44th Annual Golf Outing – Virtual Auction

