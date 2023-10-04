The highest rated Texas Longhorns according to Pro Football Focus
No. 3 Texas has exceeded many expectations with their explosive offense and swarming defense so far this season.
From the bottom to the top, third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has built this Texas team to his liking and doesn’t look to slow down after starting the year with a 5-0 record.
What has made the Longhorns so good this year isn’t just the skill position players, it’s also the trenches. Texas has two of the best offensive tackles in college football in Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones, and arguably the best interior defensive line led by T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II.
Texas has an abundance of star talent and NFL-ready players on this roster, but here are the top 15 ranked Longhorns through five weeks of the season according to Pro Football Focus.
T'Vondre Sweat (DI)
PFF grade: 91.1
Jonathon Brooks (RB)
PFF grade: 85.9
Quinn Ewers (QB)
PFF grade: 79.3
Byron Murphy II (DI)
PFF grade: 79.2
Christian Jones (T)
PFF grade: 78.0
Jaylan Ford (LB)
PFF grade: 77.7
Jahdae Barron (S)
PFF grade: 77.3
Ja'Tavion Sanders (TE)
PFF grade: 74.1
Malik Muhammad (CB)
PFF grade: 72.9
Kelvin Banks (T)
PFF grade: 71.6
Gavin Holmes (CB)
PFF grade: 71.1
CJ Baxter (HB)
PFF grade: 71.0
Vernon Broughton (DI)
PFF grade: 70.4
Xavier Worthy (WR)
PFF grade: 69.7
Jerrin Thompson (S)
PFF grade: 67.6