Highest rated Ohio State football players in college football video game history

A teaser trailer dropped for the new upcoming EA Sports College Football video game and despite seeing very little gameplay and details, the anticipation is at an all-time high. At this point, gamers who have waited a decade just want the playoffs and transfer portal added and would be happy with the graphics from the past generation of consoles.

According to the trailer, we can expect a full reveal this May and the game to hit shelves this summer, but if you are like me, you are too much of a pessimist to believe it. Nonetheless, it is fun to take this opportunity to look back on some of the highest-rated Ohio State football players in this game’s history. The craziest part of this list is that a now current coach on the staff is tied as the highest Buckeye ever rated.

The last game came out in 2013 and it is a real shame we missed out on studs like Nick Bosa, Chase Young and of course C.J. Stroud, but it will be interesting to see who some of the top guys are this year.

No. 5 (tie) - Brandon Joe, 96 overall (NCAA Football 2005)

#5. Brandon Joe, Ohio State (2002-2004) Only had 319 total yds and 1 TD in his his as a Buckeye, but he led Maurice Clarett on the team’s way to a National Championship in 2002. @ArmchairOhioSt pic.twitter.com/jyctxk622B — The Nittany Pod (@NittanyPod) June 7, 2018

What Stood Out

Brandon Joe was the highest-rated player on the Ohio State roster in NCAA Football 2005 at 96 overall, and he was actually the only Buckeye on the roster to even hit the 90s territory. Odd as it may be, Joe was a fullback for Ohio State from 2000-2004 and was the prototypical Ohio State fullback.

No. 5 (tie) - Marcus Freeman, 96 overall (NCAA Football 2009)

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODay Sports

What Stood Out

Before Marcus Freeman became the head coach at Notre Dame, he was a two-time All-Big Ten linebacker. In NCAA Football 2009, Freeman was given a nice rating of 96 overall. To put into perspective how amazing that Ohio State team was in the video game, Freeman was tied for the third highest rating on the team with two others.

No. 5 (tie) - Alex Boone, 96 overall (NCAA Football 2009)

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

What Stood Out

One of Freeman’s teammates on that legendary virtual roster was offensive lineman Alex Boone. He was also provided the rating of 96 overall in NCAA Football 2009. Boone was named All-Big Ten twice during his career in Columbus, Ohio.

No. 5 (tie) - Malcolm Jenkins, 96 overall (NCAA Football 2009)

USA TODAY

What Stood Out

Malcolm Jenkins is one of the best defensive backs in Ohio State history, and his 96 overall rating was honestly too low. Jenkins is actually one of the few Buckeyes to crack the 90 overall threshold twice. He was a 96 overall in NCAA Football 2009 and a 94 overall in NCAA Football 2008. Jenkins was named All-Big Ten three times, All-American twice and won the Thorpe Award in 2008. I hear that’s pretty good.

Posting one Ohio State highlight every day until Ohio State football is back: Malcolm Jenkins gets a pick six against Penn State late in the 4th quarter to seal the win in the Horseshoe. pic.twitter.com/0vnfub4EQX — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) May 21, 2023

No. 5 (tie) - Terrelle Pryor, 96 overall (NCAA Football 2012)

No. 5 (tie) - Braxton Miller, 96 overall (NCAA Football 2014)

USA TODAY

What Stood Out

Braxton Miller would have likely surpassed 90 overall multiple times, but unfortunately, he was in the last version of the game. Miller was given a 96 overall rating in NCAA Football 2014, and for good reason. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2011, was twice named Big Ten MVP, twice named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year twice, and a two-time All-Big Ten performer.

No. 3 (tie) - A.J. Hawk, 97 overall (NCAA Football 2006)

Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Matt Cashore

What Stood Out

It’s hard to believe, but A.J. Hawk was actually underrated at 97 overall. Hawk finished his career as a national champion, a two-time Fiesta Bowl MVP, a two-time All-American, a Lombardi Trophy Award winner, a Jack Lambert Trophy Award Winner and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Counting down to the 2024 Ohio State football season with highlights from every Ohio State win since 2005. Win number 8 of 219 was #10 Ohio State at home vs #25 Northwestern on November 12th, 2005. A.J. Hawk got his career at Ohio Stadium going with a touchdown, then said… pic.twitter.com/ml7PtSSAgP — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) February 11, 2024

No. 3 (tie) - Beanie Wells, 97 overall, (NCAA Football 2009)

Happy 30th to Buckeye great Beanie Wells! pic.twitter.com/odgmQ89KMB — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 7, 2018

What Stood Out

Beanie Wells is another star on that NCAA Football 2009 team. His 97 overall rating was well deserved. He was named All-Big Ten and All-American during his career at Ohio State and went on to have a solid career in the NFL, mostly with the Green Bay Packers.

No. 1 (tie) - Chris Gamble, 99 overall (NCAA Football 2004)

What Stood Out

Chris Gamble is no doubt one of the greatest players in Ohio State history, and I am glad he received respect with a 99 overall rating. I always thought he was underrated and underutilized on offense. The national champion and All-Big Ten representative played both sides of the ball for the Buckeyes — both especially well and seemed to never get tired.

No. 1 (tie) - James Laurinaitis, 99 overall (NCAA Football 2009)

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

What Stood Out

James Laurinaitis is another Buckeye great who was rated over 90 twice during his career: a 95 overall rating in NCAA Football 2008, and a 99 overall rating in NCAA Football 2009. These high ratings are well deserved considering Laurinaitis is a Nagurski Trophy winner, three-time All-American, three-time All-Big Ten representative, Butkus Award winner, two-time Lambert Award winner, and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, not to mention Lott Trophy winner. That’s a lot of hardware.

