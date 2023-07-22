Highest-rated former Badgers in Madden 24

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon and the annual Madden video game is set to be released in August. It’s always a big deal across the internet and in all forms of media, which players are rated too high or too low.

For a long time, former Wisconsin defensive lineman J.J. Watt was the highest rated Badger in Madden, but he’s now retired and a new breed of Wisconsin athletes have taken over the NFL.

There are many former Badger football players in the league, some better than others. Here’s how the top-rated current NFL players in Madden 24 at each position from Wisconsin stack up:

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (DEN) - 77 OVR

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Wilson enters his second season in Denver looking to rebound after an abysmal campaign in 2022. He posted a career-low 16 touchdown passes while throwing 11 interceptions during the Broncos’ 5-12 year. Wilson entered Madden 23 (last year’s edition) as an 87 OVR, dropping 10 to a 77 just one year later.

Halfback: Jonathan Taylor (IND) - 89 OVR

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

No surprise here as Jonathan Taylor enters the 2023 season as a top 10 overall halfback in Madden 24. Taylor ran for 861 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 143 yards over 11 games in an injury-shortened 2022 campaign.

Wide Receiver: Kendric Pryor (JAX) - 63 OVR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Kendric Pryor (14) catches a pass during the first day of a mandatory minicamp Monday, June 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. This is the first of a three day camp June 12-14.

Looking to appear in his first NFL contest, Pryor is the highest rated former Badger wideout in the Madden 24 database. An explosive athlete in his time in Madison, Pryor could be a diamond in the rough for Jacksonville.

Tight End: Jake Ferguson (DAL) - 71 OVR

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With Dalton Schultz moving on to join Houston this offseason, Ferguson has a clear path to the starting job at tight end in Dallas. Over 16 games in his rookie campaign in 2022, Ferguson recorded 19 catches for 274 yards and two scores.

Offensive Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk (NO) - 89 OVR

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ramczyk is one of the best offensive tackles in the entire league and he remains the highest-rated (tied with JT) Badger offensive player in Madden 24.

Interior Offensive Line: Kevin Zeitler (BAL) - 85 OVR

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants talks with Kevin Zeitler #70 of the Baltimore Ravens following the game at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York defeated Baltimore 24-20. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Zeitler is still one of the best offensive guards in the NFL as he enters his 12th NFL campaign, rating as the highest Badger interior offensive lineman in the league.

Defensive Line: Keeanu Benton (PIT) - 70 OVR

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (DL01) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Keeanu Benton was selected in the second round (49th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and he enters the league as the highest-rated Badger defensive lineman in Madden 24.

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt (PIT) - 94 OVR

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 01: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after sacking Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Holy cow is Watt underrated here, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year continued his dominance when healthy last year, recording 39 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, over 10 games in an injury-limited season. Production-wise he warrants a higher overall rating, especially if Myles Garrett is a 98 OVR and has produced similar numbers over the last handful of seasons.

Middle Linebacker: T.J. Edwards (CHI) - 82 OVR

Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards signed a new deal with the Chicago Bears this offseason after four seasons with the Eagles. The interior linebacker recorded a career-high 159 tackles in 2022 and will look to be the next legendary player at his position for the Bears in 2023 and beyond.

Defensive Secondary: Rachad Wildgoose (WAS) - 64 OVR

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (37) celebrates a touchdown scored by Commanders tight end Logan Thomas against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field.

Wildgoose appeared in 15 games with the Commanders in 2022, which gives him the edge over fellow cornerback Faion Hicks (DEN), who’s also rated at a 64 overall in Madden 24. Wildgoose compiled 16 tackles and three pass deflections while playing a total of 273 snaps (183 defensive and 90 on special teams).

