The highest rated commits in Auburn basketball history

Auburn basketball has become a recruiting powerhouse under Bruce Pearl and this past was one of the best since he took over in 2014.

The Tigers landed two elite guards in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford committed to the Tigers on Wednesday and is now one of the highest-rated commits in program history.

Pearl followed that up by landing four-star combo guard and the top player from Alabama Labaron Philon on Friday.

The addition of them gives Auburn the No. 3 recruiting class in the country and is all but assured to be the best class in program history. While there is still a ton of time before they are able to sign with the Tigers, here is a look at where they rank among Auburn’s highest-rated players in program history using the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Labaron Philon

Class: 2024

Position: Point guard

Grade: .9838

Position ranking: 9

National ranking: 41

Overview:

Auburn’s newest commit is just a high school junior but already has the fans excited about his time on the Plains. Despite opposing teams designing their defense to try and stop him, he is averaging 36.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Baker High School.

While he is listed as a point guard he will likely play more of a combo guard role when he makes it to campus allowing him to focus on scoring while fellow 2024 commit Tadaad Pettirod can run the offense.

Chance Westry

Class: 2022

Position: Small forward

Grade: .9859

Position ranking: 12

National ranking: 39

Overview:

Westry has not had the freshmna campaign anyone envisioned and appears to be headed for a medical redshirt after surgery on his right knee.

He appeared in 11 games before being shut down and averaged 2.5 points and one assist in 9.5 minutes per game.

Korvotney Barber

Class: 2005

Position: Power Forward

Grade: .9861

Position ranking: 9

National ranking: 32

Overview:

The only member of this list who arrived before Pearl, he spent four years on the Plains and started over 100 games. He averaged 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in his career.

Austin Wiley

Class: 2016

Position: Power forward

Grade: .9861

Position ranking: 9

National ranking: 35

Overview:

Wiley burst onto the scene as a freshman but had to miss all of the 2017-18 season due to the Chuck Person recruiting investigation.

He was a key rotational member of the 2019 Final Four team before becoming a starter as a senior. He finished his career averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Isaac Okoro

Class: 2019

Position: Small forward

Grade: .9871

Position ranking: 10

National ranking: 36

Overview:

He was the first of the one-and-done recruits under Pearl, averaging 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in addition to being one of the best defensive players in the country during his brief Auburn career.

He made the Second Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman Team, and SEC All-Defensive Team in his one season on the Plains before the Cleveland Cavaliers took him with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Aden Holloway

Class: 2023

Position: Point guard

Grade: .9898

Position ranking: 6

National ranking: 27

Overview:

Holloway won’t play for Auburn until next season but the McDonald All-American looks to be a great fit in Auburn’s scheme. He is yet another undersized guard that is comfortable scoring on his own and can shoot from anywhere on the court.

Mustapha Heron

Class: 2016

Position: Small forward

Grade: .9911

Position ranking: 4

National ranking: 22

Overview:

Heron and Wiley were the first two elite recruits to pick Auburn and both delivered on the hype. Heron was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team after averaging 15.2 points. He followed that up by averaging 16.4 points as a sophomore. He finished his career at St. Johns after transferring to be closer to his sick mother.

Yohan Traore

Class: 2022

Position: Center

Grade: .9916

Position ranking: 5

National ranking: 24

Overview:

Traore, just like Westry, has not had the freshman season he was hoping for, struggling to get onto the floor due to Auburn’s frontcourt depth. He has appeared in 20 games this season and is averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Tahaad Pettiford

Class: 2024

Position: Point guard

Grade: .9919

Position ranking: 3

National ranking: 22

Overview:

The headliner of Auburn’s 2024 class is Pettiford who is able to create for himself and his teammates due to his quickness and handle. Pairing him with Philon will give Auburn one of the most talented tandems in program history.

Sharife Cooper

Class: 2020

Position: Point guard

Grade: .9920

Position ranking: 5

National ranking: 24

Overview:

Cooper was forced to miss the first 11 games due to eligibility concerns but he quickly made an impact when he saw the court. He averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game before an injury forced him to miss the final four games.

Despite appearing in just 12 games he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team before declaring for the NBA draft and being taken in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.

Jabari Smith

Class: 2021

Position: Power forward

Grade: .9980

Position ranking: 2

National ranking: 7

Overview:

It is hard to accomplish more than Smith did in his one season on the Plains. The highest-rated signee in program history was a superstar for the Tigers, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. He was named the National Freshman of the Year and was Auburn’s first All-American since 1999.

He was then taken with the third overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA draft.

