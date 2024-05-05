‘Highest peak:’ Dunes Golf and Beach Club ready for its PGA debut

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In just a matter of hours, the Dunes Golf and Beach Club closes to public play for the highly anticipated Myrtle Beach Classic — the PGA’s first-ever tournament on the Grand Strand.

Clubhouse manager Courtney Brandenberger told News13 on Sunday that workers have been preparing the grounds for months to accommodate some of the world’s top golfers and their biggest fans.

Bradenberger said shuttles will transport visitors to the club throughout the week.

“Basically, everyone is going to be parking at the old mall down on Kings Highway, and that’s where the shuttles will take you,” Brandenberger said.

Crews have also been busy making adjustments to the course itself.

“The course is looking phenomenal. They’ve done an absolutely great job out there. The course is definitely at its highest peak it’s ever been,” Brandenberger said. “It’s up to PGA standards for sure.”

Organizers expect nearly 10,000 spectators to line the holes once the tournament tees off,

“It’s going to be a great experience. It’s a first-year thing, we’ve never done it here before and we have it for the next three years so we’re ready,” Brandenberger said.

The field includes 38 previous PGA Tour winners, including 2012 FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker and six-time tour winner Billy Haas.

The Myrtle Beach Classic runs May 9-12.

