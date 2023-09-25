The highest-paying jobs to bag in 2023 – that don't require a degree

jobs

This week thousands of sixth-formers will receive their A-level results – and, inevitably, many will be disappointed as they miss out on their university of choice.

Though going through clearing is always an option, in today’s job market having a degree is increasingly seen as superfluous.

Josh Graff, managing director at LinkedIn, said: “A degree is not the only indicator of talent and businesses are increasingly recognising that.

“Degrees will always be critical for certain jobs, but there are a number of exciting opportunities and alternative routes out there for people who didn’t go to university.”

In June, cereal giant Kellogg’s announced it would be dropping the requirement for a degree for most jobs at the company – and last year PwC said it would no longer require candidates to have a 2:1 degree in a bid to boost diversity.

Here, Telegraph Money reveals the lucrative careers open to those that don’t have a degree – some pay up to £70,000.

High salary jobs that don’t require a degree

Wage growth has remained at a strong 6.9pc, according to the latest official figures. Meanwhile, low unemployment and high vacancies have caused a talent war which has forced companies to be flexible when jostling for workers they desperately want.

Expectations that candidates will have gone to university have therefore fallen, according to figures compiled by job search engine Adzuna. The number of vacancies requiring a degree of any kind on the site fell from 44,181 in July 2022 to 32,073 in July this year – a drop of 27pc.

The careers outlined in the table below show how much someone at the start of their career could earn, having achieved A-levels but without any university education. The jobs are for junior and entry level positions, excluding managerial roles.

The highest paying jobs that don't require a degree

School leavers who opt not to go to university can still have ambitions of earning lucrative salaries early on in their careers, Adzuna found. There were more than 500 vacancies listed for estate agent roles in July, with an average salary of £58,199.

Blue-collar jobs also offered high pay for entry-level positions, with average pay for several manual labour jobs exceeding £45,000. These included door installers (£54,000), tile fitters (£51,000), and scaffolders (£48,000).

Other high-paying roles, such as those in accountancy, would require specific qualifications, but not necessarily a degree. Adzuna said there were 4,677 vacancies on the site in July, with an average salary of £45,000.

Though not listed on most job sites, the Metropolitan police pay non-degree holding recruits £31,500 a year as a starting salary, rising to between £33,000 and £34,000 after probation.

Andrew Hunter, of Adzuna, noted that there “isn’t much differentiation between different types of A-level and the different salary pathways a choice can lead to”.

He added: “School leavers not choosing to go to university should take heart, the subjects chosen will likely have little impact on entry-level earnings, and instead it will be the skills you hone on the job that can bump you up the pay charts.”

What’s more, those who eschew the university route will also avoid years of student loan payments – with this year’s A-Level leavers becoming the first generation who could be paying off their debts into retirement.

Higher education to become increasingly less important

A survey of businesses last month by apprenticeships startup Multiverse found that a third believed a graduate’s degree grade was one of the top three indicators of their potential.

More than half of the business leaders surveyed currently have degree requirements in place, but four in 10 of those predicted that higher education will matter less for applications in the next five to 10 years

Tom Cornell, of hiring platform HireVue, urged employers not to “let a piece of paper from a university stand in the way of hiring the capable, bright and young talent available.”

He added: “With the latest university marking strikes in the UK, job offers and grad schemes are in limbo.

“This is a great opportunity for employers to shift their mindset about how much value to place on a degree when it comes to assessing and hiring the 800,000 students leaving university every year.”

Employers are also less picky about the degree classification obtained by graduates, Adzuna’s data showed. In July last year, 11,560 vacancies required a 2:1 degree – in 2023 that figure fell to 7,622.

Even the type of institution no longer matters to companies as much as it might have once done: the number of job vacancies requiring a supposedly prestigious degree from a Russell Group university fell from 710 to 315 in a year.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

