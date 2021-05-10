The highest-paid WNBA players on every team

Associated Press

Lindsay Gottlieb is returning to the Pac-12 as the head women's basketball coach at Southern California. The school on Monday announced the hiring of Gottlieb, an assistant coach with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. The 43-year-old Gottlieb spent the past two seasons with the Cavs after a successful stint as the women's head coach at California, where she built the Golden Bears into a national power from 2011-19.