The highest-paid WNBA players on every team
With the 2021 WNBA season tipping off Friday, we took a look at the league's highest-paid players.
Seven players from five different teams will earn the WNBA supermax salary of $221,450, per Spotrac.
Five franchises will pay their top earner less than $200,000 for the upcoming campaign.
Atlanta Dream - Courtney Williams ($190,550)
Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot ($200,000)
Connecticut Sun - DeWanna Bonner ($221,450)
Dallas Wings - Moriah Jefferson ($175,100)
Indiana Fever - Jantel Lavender ($175,000)
Las Vegas Aces - Liz Cambage ($221,450)
Los Angeles Sparks - Kristi Toliver and Nneka Ogwumike ($190,550)
Minnesota Lynx - Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers ($190,550)
New York Liberty - Natasha Howard ($215,000)
Phoenix Mercury - Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith ($221,450)
Seattle Storm - Sue Bird ($221,450)
Washington Mystics - Elena Delle Donne ($221,450)
Read the original article on Insider