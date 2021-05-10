The highest-paid WNBA players on every team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meredith Cash
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
diana taurasi
Diana Taurasi is one of seven players earning the WNBA supermax salary this season. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

  • With the 2021 WNBA season tipping off Friday, we took a look at the league's highest-paid players.

  • Seven players from five different teams will earn the WNBA supermax salary of $221,450, per Spotrac.

  • Five franchises will pay their top earner less than $200,000 for the upcoming campaign.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Atlanta Dream - Courtney Williams ($190,550)

courtney williams
Courtney Williams. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot ($200,000)

courtney vandersloot
Courtney Vandersloot. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Connecticut Sun - DeWanna Bonner ($221,450)

dewanna bonner
DeWanna Bonner. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Dallas Wings - Moriah Jefferson ($175,100)

moriah jefferson
Moriah Jefferson. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Indiana Fever - Jantel Lavender ($175,000)

jantel lavender
Jantel Lavender, who joined the Fever in free agency this offseason. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces - Liz Cambage ($221,450)

liz cambage
Liz Cambage. AP Photo/John Locher

Los Angeles Sparks - Kristi Toliver and Nneka Ogwumike ($190,550)

kristi toliver nneka ogwumike
Kristi Toliver (right) and Nneka Ogwumike. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Minnesota Lynx - Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers ($190,550)

kayla mcbride aerial powers
Aerial Powers (left) and Kayla McBride, both of whom joined the Lynx in free agency this offseason. AP Photo/Nick Wass

New York Liberty - Natasha Howard ($215,000)

natasha howard.JPG
Natasha Howard, who joined the Liberty in free agency this offseason. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Mercury - Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith ($221,450)

diana taurasi skylar diggins smith
From left: Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Seattle Storm - Sue Bird ($221,450)

sue bird.JPG
Sue Bird. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Mystics - Elena Delle Donne ($221,450)

elena delle donne
Elena Delle Donne. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Now check out each WNBA team's three new jerseys and the meaning behind each design that players will be rocking for the 2021 season:

WNBA jerseys
Nike

Here are the flashy new WNBA jerseys from Nike that all 12 teams will be wearing

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories