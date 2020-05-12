The highest paid Seattle Seahawks undrafted free agents revealed

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks did not have a backup quarterback on the roster.

While the franchise left the draft without having filled that position, it didn't take long as Seattle signed undrafted free agent and former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Now we know how much it cost. ESPN's Brady Henderson reports that of the Seahawks' 17 UDFA signings, Gordon received the highest signing bonus of $12,500, followed by OT Tommy Champion ($11,500), TE Tyler Mabry ($10,000) and DE Eli Mencer ($8,000).

Of the Seahawks' 17 undrafted rookies, Washington State QB Anthony Gordon got the highest signing bonus at $12,500, according to a source. The next four: $11,500 for OT Tommy Champion; $10,000 for TE Tyler Mabry and S Chris Miller; and $8,000 for DE Eli Mencer. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 12, 2020

It's not hard to see why Gordon was heavily coveted. He put up monster numbers for the Cougars in 2019 in his only season as a collegiate starter: 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns. His 16 interceptions are slightly worrisome, however. As of now, Gordon's the only other quarterback on Seattle's roster besides Russell Wilson to the backup job should be his to lose.

Although, the Seahawks are reportedly "open" to signing former Carolina Panther Cam Newton to backup Wilson but wouldn't pay him much.

If Newton doesn't sign with Seattle, Gordon should be a capable backup. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Gordon as the second-best UDFA signing of the 2020 offseason. Heading into the draft, PFF graded the Cougar as the 82nd best player in the draft. Getting him without using a draft pick is a steal.

According to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports, each NFL franchise has a cap of $123,279 worth of signing bonuses it can spend on undrafted free agents.

Following Gordon was Mississippi State offensive tackle Tommy Champion who made six starts for the Bulldogs last season and appeared in 12 games. Then, Maryland tight end Tyler Mabry, who had 13 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. Eli Mencer set an Albany record with 14.5 sacks, forced five fumbles, and recorded 24 tackles for loss.

Henderson later clarified that the signing bonus for an undrafted player isn't the best indication of their chances of making the main roster but rather it represents the market for that player after the draft.

