Highest-paid QBs in the NFL: The salaries for the 42 highest paid NFL quarterbacks

The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts each agreed to new contracts with their respective teams in 2023.

Those deals vaulted this trio to the top of the NFL's pay grade. Herbert, Jackson and Hurts also represent the only NFL players who will earn more than $50 million this season. The Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson – a $49 million salary for 2023 – drops to fourth on the NFL's highest-paid player list. Aaron Rodgers would have been fourth, but he agreed to a new contract with the New York Jets that dropped his 2023 compensation to $37.5 million (he had approximately $110 million remaining on his previous deal, the one the Jets inherited from the Green Bay Packers).

Not surprisingly, the league's top 15 highest-paid players are quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million extension made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Who is the highest-paid NFL quarterback?

In late July, the Los Angeles Chargers made Justin Herbert the highest-paid player in the NFL when they agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension that keeps the franchise quarterback with the team through the 2029 season.

2023 NFL QB salary rankings

Here are the quarterback salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $52.5 million (5 years, $262.5 million)

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $52 million (5 years, $260 million)

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million (5 years, $255 million)

4. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: $49 million (5 years, $245 million)

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46.1 million (5 years, $230.5 million)

6. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $46 million (5 years, $230 million)

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $45 million (10 years, $450 million)

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $43 million (6 years, $258 million)

9 (tie). Daniel Jones, New York Giants: $40 million (4 years, $160 million)

9 (tie). Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: $40 million (4 years, $160 million)

9 (tie). Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $40 million (4 years, $160 million)

12 (tie). Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets: $37.5 million (3 years, $112.5 million)

12 (tie). Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints: $37.5 million (4 years, $150 million)

14. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: $35 million (1 year, $35 million)

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $33.5 million (4 years, $134 million)

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: $29.5 million (4 years, $118 million)

17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: $25 million (3 years, $75 million)

18. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders: $24.5 million (3 years, $72.75 million)

19. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: $13.5 million (1 year, $13.5 million)

20. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers: $9.48 million (4 years, $37.95 million)

21. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $9.19 million (4 years, $36.79 million)

22. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: $9.06 million (4 years, $36.27 million)

23. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $9.04 million (4 years, $36.19 million)

24. Zach Wilson, New York Jets: $8.78 million (4 years, $35.15 million)

25. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: $8.52 million (4 years, $34.1 million)

26. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts: $8.49 million (4 years, $33.99 million)

27. Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders: $8 million (1 year, $8 million)

28. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: $7.56 million (4 years, $30.27 million)

29. Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons: $7 million (2 years, $14 million)

30. Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers: $5.62 million (2 years, $11.25 million)

31. Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants: $5.5 million (2 years, $11 million)

32 (tie). Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers: $5 million (2 years, $10 million)

32 (tie). Marcus Mariota, Philadelphia Eagles: $5 million (1 year, $5 million)

32 (tie). Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos: $5 million (2 years, $10 million)

35. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: $4.71 million (4 years, $18.87 million)

36. Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers: $4.5 million (1 year, $4.5 million)

37 (tie). Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks: $4 million (1 year, $4 million)

37 (tie). Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $4 million (1 year, $4 million)

37 (tie). Mike White, Miami Dolphins: $4 million (2 years, $8 million)

37 (tie). Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints: $4 million (1 year, $4 million)

41. Mac Jones, New England Patriots: $3.89 million (4 years, $15.58 million)

42. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers: $3.51 million (4 years, $14.06 million)

