Highest-paid QBs after Justin Herbert extension: Where does Derek Carr rank?

John Sigler
·2 min read

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers rocked the NFL world this week in announcing a new landmark contract extension valued at a record-breaking $52.5 million per year — but it won’t take long for young passers like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to surpass him.

For now, though, it’s worth taking a look at the rising salaries of franchise quarterbacks around the NFL to see where Derek Carr ranks. The New Orleans Saints’ deal with their new passer raised plenty of eyebrows earlier this year, but he ranks near the middle of the pack now that contracts for other quarterbacks have gotten hammered out:

All contract numbers can be found on overthecap.com

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $52.5 million

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $52 million

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $51 million

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $49 million

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

AP Photo/Butch Dill
AP Photo/Butch Dill

 Average per year: $46.1 million

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

 Average per year: $46 million

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

AP Photo/Brett Duke
AP Photo/Brett Duke

 Average per year: $45 million

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Derick Hingle
AP Photo/Derick Hingle

 Average per year: $43 million

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $40 million

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $40 million

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $40 million

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $37.5 million

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $37.5 million

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $35 million

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Tork Mason/USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin
Tork Mason/USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin

 Average per year: $33.5 million

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $29.5 million

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $25 million

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

 Average per year: $24.25 million

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire