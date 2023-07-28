Highest-paid QBs after Justin Herbert extension: Where does Derek Carr rank?

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers rocked the NFL world this week in announcing a new landmark contract extension valued at a record-breaking $52.5 million per year — but it won’t take long for young passers like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to surpass him.

For now, though, it’s worth taking a look at the rising salaries of franchise quarterbacks around the NFL to see where Derek Carr ranks. The New Orleans Saints’ deal with their new passer raised plenty of eyebrows earlier this year, but he ranks near the middle of the pack now that contracts for other quarterbacks have gotten hammered out:

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Average per year: $52.5 million

Average per year: $52 million

Average per year: $51 million

Average per year: $49 million

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Average per year: $46.1 million

Average per year: $46 million

Average per year: $45 million

Average per year: $43 million

Average per year: $40 million

Average per year: $40 million

Average per year: $40 million

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Average per year: $37.5 million

Average per year: $37.5 million

Average per year: $35 million

Average per year: $33.5 million

Average per year: $29.5 million

Average per year: $25 million

Average per year: $24.25 million

