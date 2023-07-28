Highest-paid QBs after Justin Herbert extension: Where does Derek Carr rank?
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers rocked the NFL world this week in announcing a new landmark contract extension valued at a record-breaking $52.5 million per year — but it won’t take long for young passers like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to surpass him.
For now, though, it’s worth taking a look at the rising salaries of franchise quarterbacks around the NFL to see where Derek Carr ranks. The New Orleans Saints’ deal with their new passer raised plenty of eyebrows earlier this year, but he ranks near the middle of the pack now that contracts for other quarterbacks have gotten hammered out:
All contract numbers can be found on overthecap.com
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Average per year: $52.5 million
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Average per year: $52 million
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Average per year: $51 million
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Average per year: $49 million
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Average per year: $46.1 million
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Average per year: $46 million
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Average per year: $45 million
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Average per year: $43 million
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Average per year: $40 million
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Average per year: $40 million
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Average per year: $40 million
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Average per year: $37.5 million
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Average per year: $37.5 million
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Average per year: $35 million
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Average per year: $33.5 million
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Average per year: $29.5 million
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Average per year: $25 million
Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders
Average per year: $24.25 million