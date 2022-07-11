Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA? They play for the Seattle Storm

All-star guard Jewell Lloyd became the highest-paid player in the WNBA when she re-signed with the Seattle Storm on a two-year $463,030 contract earlier this year, according to the Associated Press, earning an average of $231,515 a season. The four-time WNBA All-Star and former No. 1 pick from Notre Dame is in her seventh season in the league. She helped lift the Storm to WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020.

The second-highest-paid player in the league is on the same Seattle roster, according to Spotrac.com. All-Star forward Breanna Stewart signed a one year, $228,094 extension with the Storm after testing free agency, USA TODAY’s For The Win reported.

Many of the players on the list also play in leagues overseas, where the pay can be better.

Phoenix Mercury Center Brittney Griner, who U.S. officials say has been “wrongfully detained” in Russia since February, was playing in the country’s women’s basketball league when she was arrested at an airport near Moscow.

President Joe Biden, left, poses for a photo with Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, center, and Breanna Stewart, right, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, to celebrate their 2020 WNBA Championship. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Griner pleads guilty:Guilty plea may be strategy for lenient sentence, legal expert on Russia says

What is life in Russian prison like for Griner?: Writing letters, reading Dostoevsky

Opinion: Brittney Griner looms large at WNBA All-Star Game, even from half a world away

2K cover: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA edition

Who are the highest paid WNBA players?

Here is Spotrac.com’s top 10 list of highest-paid WNBA players by average annual value.

1. Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm; $231,515

2. Breanna Stewart, F, Seattle Storm; $228,094

3. Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics; $224,870

T-3. DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun; $224,870

T-3. Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Phoenix Mercury; $224,870

6. Diana Taurasi, G, Phoenix Mercury; $224,772

7. Natasha Howard, F, New York Liberty; $224,675

8. Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury; $221,515

9. Tiffany Hayes, G, Atlanta Dream; $215,000

10. Alyssa Thomas, F, Connecticut Sun; $209,000

Who is the NBA's highest-paid player?: Steph Curry, Lebron James lead the pack of top earners

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is the highest paid WNBA player? Jewell Loyd leads top 10 list