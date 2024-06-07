Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA? A list of the top 10 salaries in 2024.
Viewership, overall ticket sales, and the WNBA's social media presence have made it a constant topic of discussion on sports talk shows and podcasts.
While that hasn't translated into players' pockets yet, as the salary cap for the 2024 season is $1,463,200, more players are starting to see the dividends of the increased eyeballs on the league.
While Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark will only make $76,000 in base salary this season, she will take home more than $500,000 in 2024, which includes money from player marketing agreements with league and team deals. Clark makes millions more in endorsements which includes deals with Nike, State Farm, Gatorade, Xfinity, and Panini.
Aces guard Jackie Young leads the way in the annual value of contracts when she signed a two-year, $504,900 contract extension with the team in 2022.
Who are the highest-paid WNBA players?
Here is Spotrac.com’s top 10 list of highest-paid WNBA players by their contract average annual value:
Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces: $252,420
Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm: $245,508
Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: $245,059
Arika Ogunwobale, Dallas Wings: $241,984
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury: $234,936
Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings: $224,675
Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever: $222,154
Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun: $212,000
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm: $211,343
Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: $209,000
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is highest-paid player in the WNBA? The top 10 salaries in 2024.