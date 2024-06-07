Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA? A list of the top 10 salaries in 2024.

Viewership, overall ticket sales, and the WNBA's social media presence have made it a constant topic of discussion on sports talk shows and podcasts.

While that hasn't translated into players' pockets yet, as the salary cap for the 2024 season is $1,463,200, more players are starting to see the dividends of the increased eyeballs on the league.

While Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark will only make $76,000 in base salary this season, she will take home more than $500,000 in 2024, which includes money from player marketing agreements with league and team deals. Clark makes millions more in endorsements which includes deals with Nike, State Farm, Gatorade, Xfinity, and Panini.

Aces guard Jackie Young leads the way in the annual value of contracts when she signed a two-year, $504,900 contract extension with the team in 2022.

Who are the highest-paid WNBA players?

Here is Spotrac.com’s top 10 list of highest-paid WNBA players by their contract average annual value:

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces: $252,420 Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm: $245,508 Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: $245,059 Arika Ogunwobale, Dallas Wings: $241,984 Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury: $234,936 Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings: $224,675 Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever: $222,154 Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun: $212,000 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm: $211,343 Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: $209,000

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is highest-paid player in the WNBA? The top 10 salaries in 2024.