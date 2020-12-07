The highest-paid players on each team this season
In this era of highly-paid NBA players, records are being set annually for money doled out on player contracts.
Due to that, if we take a look at the highest-paid player on every NBA team, you will see some surprising numbers.
For example, John Wall, who hasn’t played in an official game in almost two years, will be tied for the fourth-highest-paid player in the league this season… with his teammate (for now, at least) James Harden. The two Houston Rockets only trail Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as far as 2020-21 salaries go.
Below, you can check out the highest-paid player on every NBA team for the 2020-21 season.
You can check out every single player’s salary for 2020-21 here.
Atlanta: Danilo Gallinari
2020/21 salary: $19,500,000 Compared to 2019/20: 13.8 percent decrease League rank: No. 53 All-Star appearances: None
Boston: Kemba Walker
2020/21 salary: $34,379,100 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 13 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Brooklyn: Kevin Durant
2020/21 salary: $39,058,950 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 7 Last All-Star appearance: 2019
Charlotte: Gordon Hayward
2020/21 salary: $28,500,000 Compared to 2019/20: 12.8 percent decrease League rank: No. 34 Last All-Star appearance: 2017
Chicago: Otto Porter
2020/21 salary: $28,489,239 Compared to 2019/20: 4.5 percent raise League rank: No. 35 All-Star appearances: None
Cleveland: Kevin Love
2020/21 salary: $31,258,256 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 20 Last All-Star appearance: 2018
Dallas: Kristaps Porzingis
2020/21 salary: $29,467,800 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 28 Last All-Star appearance: 2018
Denver: Nikola Jokic
2020/21 salary: $29,542,010 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 26 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Detroit: Blake Griffin
2020/21 salary: $36,810,996 Compared to 2019/20: 6.8 percent raise League rank: No. 8 Last All-Star appearance: 2019
Golden State: Stephen Curry
2020/21 salary: $43,006,362 Compared to 2019/20: 6.8 percent raise League rank: No. 1 Last All-Star appearance: 2019
Houston: James Harden and John Wall
2020/21 salary: $41,254,920 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 4 Last All-Star appearance: 2020 (Harden) and 2018 (Wall)
Indiana: Victor Oladipo
2020/21 salary: $21,000,000 Compared to 2019/20: Same salary League rank: No. 51 Last All-Star appearance: 2019
LA Clippers: Paul George
2020/21 salary: $35,450,412 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 9 Last All-Star appearance: 2019
LA Lakers: LeBron James
2020/21 salary: $39,219,566 Compared to 2019/20: 4.7 percent raise League rank: No. 6 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Memphis: Gorgui Dieng
2020/21 salary: $17,287,640 Compared to 2019/20: 6.5 percent raise League rank: No. 67 All-Star appearances: None
Miami: Jimmy Butler
2020/21 salary: $34,379,100 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 12 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Milwaukee: Khris Middleton
2020/21 salary: $33,051,724 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 17 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Minnesota: Karl-Anthony Towns
2020/21 salary: $29,467,800 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 27 Last All-Star appearance: 2019
New Orleans: Steven Adams
2020/21 salary: $27,528,088 Compared to 2019/20: 6.5 percent raise League rank: No. 38 All-Star appearances: None
New York: Julius Randle
2020/21 salary: $18,900,000 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 58 All-Star appearances: None
Oklahoma City: Al Horford
2020/21 salary: $27,500,000 Compared to 2019/20: 1.7 percent decrease League rank: No. 39 Last All-Star appearance: 2018
Orlando: Nikola Vucevic
2020/21 salary: $26,000,000 Compared to 2019/20: 7.1 percent raise League rank: No. 42 Last All-Star appearance: 2019
Philadelphia: Tobias Harris
2020/21 salary: $34,358,850 Compared to 2019/20: 4.9 percent raise League rank: No. 15 All-Star appearances: None
Phoenix: Chris Paul
2020/21 salary: $41,358,814 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 2 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Portland Trail: Damian Lillard
2020/21 salary: $31,626,953 Compared to 2019/20: 6.1 percent raise League rank: No. 19 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Sacramento: Buddy Hield
2020/21 salary: $24,931,817 Compared to 2019/20: 412.8 percent raise League rank: No. 45 All-Star appearances: None
San Antonio: DeMar DeRozan
2020/21 salary: $27,739,975 Compared to 2019/20: Same salary League rank: No. 36 Last All-Star appearance: 2018
Toronto: Pascal Siakam
2020/21 salary: $30,559,200 Compared to 2019/20: 1,199.3 percent raise League rank: No. 22 Last All-Star appearance: 2020
Utah: Mike Conley
2020/21 salary: $34,502,130 Compared to 2019/20: 6.1 percent raise League rank: No. 11 All-Star appearances: None
Washington: Russell Westbrook
2020/21 salary: $41,358,814 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 2 Last All-Star appearance: 2020