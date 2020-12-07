The highest-paid players on each team this season

In this era of highly-paid NBA players, records are being set annually for money doled out on player contracts.

Due to that, if we take a look at the highest-paid player on every NBA team, you will see some surprising numbers.

For example, John Wall, who hasn’t played in an official game in almost two years, will be tied for the fourth-highest-paid player in the league this season… with his teammate (for now, at least) James Harden. The two Houston Rockets only trail Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as far as 2020-21 salaries go.

Below, you can check out the highest-paid player on every NBA team for the 2020-21 season.

You can check out every single player’s salary for 2020-21 here.

Atlanta: Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

2020/21 salary: $19,500,000 Compared to 2019/20: 13.8 percent decrease League rank: No. 53 All-Star appearances: None

Boston: Kemba Walker

2020/21 salary: $34,379,100 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 13 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Brooklyn: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

2020/21 salary: $39,058,950 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 7 Last All-Star appearance: 2019

Charlotte: Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward vs hornets

2020/21 salary: $28,500,000 Compared to 2019/20: 12.8 percent decrease League rank: No. 34 Last All-Star appearance: 2017

Chicago: Otto Porter

Otto Porter, Chicago Bulls

2020/21 salary: $28,489,239 Compared to 2019/20: 4.5 percent raise League rank: No. 35 All-Star appearances: None

Cleveland: Kevin Love

2020/21 salary: $31,258,256 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 20 Last All-Star appearance: 2018

Dallas: Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis practicing jumpshots

2020/21 salary: $29,467,800 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 28 Last All-Star appearance: 2018

Denver: Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic vs. Kawhi Leonard

2020/21 salary: $29,542,010 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 26 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Detroit: Blake Griffin

2020/21 salary: $36,810,996 Compared to 2019/20: 6.8 percent raise League rank: No. 8 Last All-Star appearance: 2019

Golden State: Stephen Curry

2020/21 salary: $43,006,362 Compared to 2019/20: 6.8 percent raise League rank: No. 1 Last All-Star appearance: 2019

Houston: James Harden and John Wall

James Harden, Houston Rockets

2020/21 salary: $41,254,920 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 4 Last All-Star appearance: 2020 (Harden) and 2018 (Wall)

Indiana: Victor Oladipo

2020/21 salary: $21,000,000 Compared to 2019/20: Same salary League rank: No. 51 Last All-Star appearance: 2019

LA Clippers: Paul George

Paul George vs. Derrick Favors

2020/21 salary: $35,450,412 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 9 Last All-Star appearance: 2019

LA Lakers: LeBron James

LeBron James Anthony Davis Top Three Playoff Duo NBA History Statistics

2020/21 salary: $39,219,566 Compared to 2019/20: 4.7 percent raise League rank: No. 6 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Memphis: Gorgui Dieng

Gorgui Dieng, Memphis Grizzlies

2020/21 salary: $17,287,640 Compared to 2019/20: 6.5 percent raise League rank: No. 67 All-Star appearances: None

Miami: Jimmy Butler

2020/21 salary: $34,379,100 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 12 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Milwaukee: Khris Middleton

2020/21 salary: $33,051,724 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 17 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Minnesota: Karl-Anthony Towns

2020/21 salary: $29,467,800 Compared to 2019/20: 8.0 percent raise League rank: No. 27 Last All-Star appearance: 2019

New Orleans: Steven Adams

2020/21 salary: $27,528,088 Compared to 2019/20: 6.5 percent raise League rank: No. 38 All-Star appearances: None

New York: Julius Randle

2020/21 salary: $18,900,000 Compared to 2019/20: 5.0 percent raise League rank: No. 58 All-Star appearances: None

Oklahoma City: Al Horford

Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

2020/21 salary: $27,500,000 Compared to 2019/20: 1.7 percent decrease League rank: No. 39 Last All-Star appearance: 2018

Orlando: Nikola Vucevic

2020/21 salary: $26,000,000 Compared to 2019/20: 7.1 percent raise League rank: No. 42 Last All-Star appearance: 2019

Philadelphia: Tobias Harris

2020/21 salary: $34,358,850 Compared to 2019/20: 4.9 percent raise League rank: No. 15 All-Star appearances: None

Phoenix: Chris Paul

2020/21 salary: $41,358,814 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 2 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Portland Trail: Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

2020/21 salary: $31,626,953 Compared to 2019/20: 6.1 percent raise League rank: No. 19 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Sacramento: Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield Trade Rumors 76ers Knicks Kings Landing Spots Destinations

2020/21 salary: $24,931,817 Compared to 2019/20: 412.8 percent raise League rank: No. 45 All-Star appearances: None

San Antonio: DeMar DeRozan

2020/21 salary: $27,739,975 Compared to 2019/20: Same salary League rank: No. 36 Last All-Star appearance: 2018

Toronto: Pascal Siakam

2020/21 salary: $30,559,200 Compared to 2019/20: 1,199.3 percent raise League rank: No. 22 Last All-Star appearance: 2020

Utah: Mike Conley

Mike Conley, Utah

2020/21 salary: $34,502,130 Compared to 2019/20: 6.1 percent raise League rank: No. 11 All-Star appearances: None

Washington: Russell Westbrook

2020/21 salary: $41,358,814 Compared to 2019/20: 7.4 percent raise League rank: No. 2 Last All-Star appearance: 2020