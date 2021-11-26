The highest-paid players in NBA history
A lot of is made about the size of current NBA contracts, and with good reason, as players today are making astronomical sums in terms of total contract size.
As such, when looking at the highest-paid players in NBA history, it stands to reason that most of the players at or near the top of the list are currently active. And if we re-do this exercise in a decade, it’ll more than likely solely be made up of players from the modern era.
Below, check out the highest-paid players in NBA history in terms of total money made in their careers, led by LeBron James.
LeBron James
Career earnings: $390,511,090 in 19 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $423,075,248
Highest salary: $41,180,544 in 2021-22 (5th in the NBA)
Kevin Garnett
Career earnings: $343,862,398 in 21 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $448,647,933
Highest salary: $28,000,000 in 2003-04 (1st in the NBA)
Chris Paul
Career earnings: $330,977,385 in 17 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $353,715,143
Highest salary: $41,358,814 in 2020-21 (2nd in the NBA)
Kobe Bryant
Career earnings: $328,237,108 in 20 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $402,826,486
Highest salary: $30,453,000 in 2013-14 (1st in the NBA)
Kevin Durant
Career earnings: $313,070,742 in 14 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $330,710,522
Highest salary: $40,918,900 in 2021-22 (6th in the NBA)
Shaquille O'Neal
Career earnings: $292,198,327 in 19 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $412,027,502
Highest salary: $27,696,430 in 2004-05 (1st in the NBA)
Russell Westbrook
Career earnings: $291,756,333 in 14 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $304,813,058
Highest salary: $44,211,146 in 2021-22 (4th in the NBA)
James Harden
Career earnings: $272,039,833 in 13 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $283,156,382
Highest salary: $44,310,840 in 2021-22 (2nd in the NBA)
Blake Griffin
Career earnings: $258,432,713 in 12 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $270,653,988
Highest salary: $34,449,964 in 2019-20 (8th in the NBA)
Stephen Curry
Career earnings: $257,859,052 in 13 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $266,445,897
Highest salary: $45,780,966 in 2021-22 (1st in the NBA)
Dirk Nowitzki
Career earnings: $255,371,800 in 21 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $306,162,830
Highest salary: $25,000,000 in 2016-17 (8th in the NBA)
Tim Duncan
Career earnings: $245,964,351 in 19 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $309,733,187
Highest salary: $21,164,619 in 2011-12 (4th in the NBA)
Dwight Howard
Career earnings: $245,838,349in 18 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $274,071,048
Highest salary: $23,500,000 in 2016-17 (12th in the NBA)
Al Horford
Career earnings: $243,228,232 in 15 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $257,197,019
Highest salary: $28,928,710 in 2018-19 (13th in the NBA)
Chris Bosh
Career earnings: $242,110,053 in 13 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $271,386,003
Highest salary: $26,837,720 in 2018-19 (16th in the NBA)
Carmelo Anthony
Career earnings: $240,843,702 in 19 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $271,839,098
Highest salary: $26,243,760 in 2017-18 (12th in the NBA)
Kevin Love
Career earnings: $237,969,812 in 14 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $249,999,834
Highest salary: $31,258,256 in 2020-21 (20th in the NBA)
Mike Conley
Career earnings: $229,541,596 in 15 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $241,042,181
Highest salary: $34,502,132 in 2020-21 (10th in the NBA)
John Wall
Career earnings: $229,235,106 in 11 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $237,500,437
Highest salary: $44,310,840 in 2021-22 (2nd in the NBA)
Pau Gasol
Career earnings: $219,784,441 in 18 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $254,950,452
Highest salary: $19,285,850 in 2013-14 (8th in the NBA)
Paul George
Career earnings: $218,962,361 in 12 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $226,208,281
Highest salary: $39,344,970 in 2021-22 (7th in the NBA)
Joe Johnson
Career earnings: $217,316,875 in 17 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $251,597,423
Highest salary: $23,180,790 in 2014-15 (2nd in the NBA)
Kyle Lowry
Career earnings: $217,142,045 in 16 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $226,764,210
Highest salary: $33,296,296 in 2019-20 (9th in the NBA)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Career earnings: $215,090,968 in 16 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $232,119,902
Highest salary: $26,000,000 in 2019-20 (40th in the NBA)
Gordon Hayward
Career earnings: $209,347,778 in 12 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $216,880,698
Highest salary: $32,700,690 in 2019-20 (16th in the NBA)
DeMar DeRozan
Career earnings: $202,705,770 in 13 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $211,032,391
Highest salary: $27,739,975 in 2017-18 (10th in the NBA)
Paul Pierce
Career earnings: $200,708,312 in 19 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $246,459,400
Highest salary: $19,795,712 in 2009-10 (7th in the NBA)
Dwyane Wade
Career earnings: $199,499,205 in 16 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $226,640,037
Highest salary: $23,200,000 in 2016-17 (13th in the NBA)
Zach Randolph
Career earnings: $199,124,765 in 17 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $229,724,281
Highest salary: $17,800,000 in 2013-14 (16th in the NBA)
Kyrie Irving
Career earnings: $197,582,092 in 11 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $204,422,511
Highest salary: $35,053,700 in 2021-22 (16th in the NBA)
Paul Millsap
Career earnings: $193,541,787 in 16 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $206,089,663
Highest salary: $30,769,231 in 2017-18 (3rd in the NBA)
Damian Lillard
Career earnings: $193,078,511 in 10 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $198,304,842
Highest salary: $39,344,900 in 2021-22 (8th in the NBA)
Kawhi Leonard
Career earnings: $191,133,262 in 11 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $196,344,142
Highest salary: $39,344,900 in 2021-22 (8th in the NBA)
Anthony Davis
Career earnings: $189,720,908 in 10 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $195,487,695
Highest salary: $35,361,360 in 2021-22 (15th in the NBA)
Tyson Chandler
Career earnings: $189,644,026 in 19 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $219,518,735
Highest salary: $14,596,888 in 2014-15 (32nd in the NBA)
Jrue Holiday
Career earnings: $189,474,724 in 13 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $196,465,950
Highest salary: $27,026,011 in 2020-21 (43rd in the NBA)
Jason Kidd
Career earnings: $187,675,468 in 19 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $251,428,484
Highest salary: $21,372,000 in 2008-09 (2nd in the NBA)
Vince Carter
Career earnings: $186,916,012 in 22 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $231,110,118
Highest salary: $21,300,000 in 2011-12 (2nd in the NBA)
Andre Iguodala
Career earnings: $186,715,950 in 18 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $205,037,485
Highest salary: $17,185,185 in 2019-20 (65th in the NBA)
Marc Gasol
Career earnings: $185,786,591 in 13 seasons
Adjusted to inflation: $198,957,141
Highest salary: $25,595,700 in 2019-20 (43rd in the NBA)
Image: Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group illustration
