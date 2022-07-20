Who is the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL? See 2022 salary rankings

It’s often said that football games are won or lost in the trenches. Ask Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow about each of their last Super Bowl appearances and they might agree. On the offensive side of the ball, the big bucks go to the big boys protecting their quarterback's blind side.

The highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, Trent Williams, is a left tackle. The second-highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, David Bakhtiari is also a left tackle. Both signed their deals in the last two years.

Who is the highest-paid NFL offensive tackle?

Trent Williams re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 on a record 6-year, $138 million deal, making him the highest-paid offensive tackle and the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, USA TODAY reported.

The highest-paid offensive tackles, ranked by salary

These are the 32 highest-paid offensive tackles in average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Trent Williams, 49ers: $23.01 million ($138.06 million over 6 years)

2. David Bakhtiari, Packers: $23 million ($92 million over 4 years)

3. Laremy Tunsil, Texans: $22 million ($66 million over 3 years)

4. Ronnie Stanley, Ravens: $19.75 million ($98.75 million over 5 years)

5. Ryan Ramczyk, Saints: $19.2 million ($96 million over 5 years)

T-6. Brian O’Neill, Vikings: $18.5 million ($92.5 million over 5 years)

T-6. Jake Matthews, Falcons: $18.5 million ($55.5 million over 3 years)

8. Kolton Miller, Raiders: $18.005 million ($54.01 million over 3 years)

9. Lane Johnson, Eagles: $18 million ($72 million over 4 years)

10. Cam Robinson, Jaguars: $17.583 million ($52.75 million over 3 years)

11. Braden Smith, Colts: $17.5 million ($70 million over 4 years)

T-12. Garett Bolles, Broncos: $17 million ($68 million over 4 years)

T-12. Taylor Moton, Panthers: $17 million ($85 million over 5 years)

14. Orlando Brown, Chiefs: $16.662 million (1-year contract)

T-15. Jordan Mailata, Eagles: $16 million ($64 million over 4 years)

T-15. Taylor Lewan, $16 million ($80 million over 5 years)

17. Donovan Smith, Buccaneers: $15.5 million ($31 million over 2 years)

18. Terron Armstead, Dolphins: $15 million ($75 million over 5 years)

19. Taylor Decker, Lions: $14.91 million ($59.65 million over 4 years)

20. D.J. Humphries, Cardinals: $14.75 million ($44.35 million over 3 years)

21. Dion Hawkins, Bills: $14.575 million ($58.3 million over 4 years)

22. Joseph Noteboom, Rams: $13.33 million ($40 million over 3 years)

23. Charles Leno Jr., Commanders: $12.5 million ($37 million over 3 years)

24. Tyron Smith, Cowboys: $12.2 million ($97.6 million over 8 years)

25. Chukwuma Okorafor, Steelers: $9.75 million ($29.25 million over 3 years)

26. George Fant, Jets: $9.2 million ($27.3 million over 3 years)

27. Andrew Whitworth, Rams: $8.5 million ($17 million over 2 years)

28. Rob Havensteain, Rams: $8.125 million ($32.5 million over 4 years)

29. Andrew Thomas, Giants: $8.086 million ($32.34 million over 4 years)

30. Jack Conklin, Browns: $8 million (1-year contract)

31. La’el Collins, Bengals: $7 million ($21 million over 3 years)

32. Ikem Ekwonu, Panthers: $6.89 million ($27.568 million over 4 years)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL? Ranking position by 2022 salary